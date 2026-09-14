Blue Jays Quickly Announce Kazuma Okamoto Change Before Tigers Series

On Monday night, the Toronto Blue Jays will open up a series with the Detroit Tigers (at home) in Canada.

The Blue Jays are coming off an 8-1 win over the Baltimore Orioles (also at home).

Kazuma Okamoto (who batted 4th) finished with one home run and one walk.

Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet wrote: “Kazuma Okamoto just hit his 32nd HR of the season: • back-to-back-to-back with Springer & Guerrero Jr. • Blue Jays franchise record for RBI by a rookie (85) • ties Seiya Suzuki for most HR by a right-handed hitting Japanese-born player”

Blue Jays Quickly Announce Kazuma Okamoto Change

For Monday’s game, the Blue Jays have announced their starting lineup.

Via Underdog MLB: “Blue Jays 9/14 B. Bateman CF G. Springer DH V. Guerrero Jr. 1B A. Kirk C N. Lukes RF K. Okamoto 3B A. Giménez SS J. Smith LF E. Clement 2B J. Soriano SP”

Okamoto has been moved down to the 6th spot in the order on Monday.

He comes into the series batting .236 with 124 hits, 32 home runs, 85 RBIs, 77 runs and one stolen base in 144 games.

The 30-year-old is in the middle of his first MLB season.

Social Media Reacts To Lineup

Here’s what people were saying about the team’s lineup on Monday:

@BargerMVP_SZN: “The best possible lineup so far in must-win games 🔥🔥🔥”

@TheBlueJaysHub: “José Soriano on the mound for the Blue Jays as they open up a crucial series against the Tigers.”

@Massmax14: “Let’s keep the momentum going against Detroit #BlueJays50”

@quicklikelando: “Be good cause we can’t afford a loss to make it to the playoffs”

@oilersjayscan: “Poor Sean Keys… All that hype around his power, only for him not to even get a fair opportunity up here🙄 You want his power, you need to actually play him, John. This is seriously pointing towards him leaving at the end of the year for a team that’ll actually give him a shot.”

@KmaFr_: “alright vladdy let’s start the hot streak”