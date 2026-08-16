Blue Jays Demote 5-Year Pro Reliever During Yankees Series, Activate Little

The Toronto Blue Jays made a roster move during their three-game home series against the New York Yankees.

Ahead of Sunday’s game, the Blue Jays announced they reinstated Brendon Little from the paternity list and optioned Ricky Tiedemann to Triple-A Buffalo.

“ROSTER MOVES: LHP Brendon Little reinstated from Paternity List and will be active today. LHP Ricky Tiedemann optioned to Triple-A,” the Blue Jays wrote on X.

Toronto recalled Tiedemann from Triple-A on Saturday, and he made his MLB debut. The former top pitching prospect has dealt with injuries throughout his career but finally looks healthy.

Tiedemann went 1.2 innings, allowing 1 run while striking out 2 against the Yankees on Saturday. The 6-foot-4 left-hander was selected in the third round of the 2021 MLB Draft and is in his fifth pro season.

Little, meanwhile, has been much better as of late, as he’s 0-3 with a 9.98 ERA in 16 games. Yet, in his last seven games, he’s 0-1 with a 1.29 ERA, as he’s been much better after a disastrous start to the season, which led to him being optioned twice.

The Blue Jays are looking to sweep the Yankees on Sunday. First pitch is set for 1:37 p.m. ET.

Tiedemann Impressed in MLB Debut

Toronto summoned Tiedemann from the bullpen in the second inning to make his MLB debut.

The left-hander is the former No. 1 prospect for the Blue Jays, and it was a long time coming for his debut. Tiedemann is someone many thought would be a future ace of the Blue Jays rotation, but injuries have hindered his pro career.

Yet, on Saturday, he made his debut out of the bullpen, which could be his future role, and was thrilled to get the debut out of the way.

“It’s something to get used to, but it’s pretty exciting,” Tiedemann said. “It’s kind of like bringing it back to when you’re in travel ball. Your coach comes out and you’re in center field, but he brings you in to pitch in the middle of the game. It has that same feeling. … It’s big, not only for me, but for anybody who sacrificed anything for me growing up. Getting me to games, my family and my parents, this is big for all of us as a family.”

Although Tiedemann was optioned on Sunday, he will likely be back up later this season and make an impact out of Toronto’s bullpen.

Blue Jays Looking for Series Sweep of Yankees

Toronto has turned its season around and has played much better as of late.

The Blue Jays took the first two games of their three-game series against the Yankees and will look for the sweep on Sunday with Dylan Cease on the mound.

After the Blue Jays’ 4-1 win on Saturday, manager John Schneider said it’s been fun going to the ballpark.

“It feels good to come to the yard,” said Schneider. “You expect to do good things, and this makes it easier to go out and perform. That’s where we’re at right now. We’ve got to keep doing this. It’s going to be a grind with a lot of games left. But we’ve got to keep bringing this same feel and same intensity every single day. This definitely feels different than it has for a lot of the year. It feels pretty damn good.”

The Blue Jays are 61-64 and 0.5 games out of a Wild Card spot.