Blue Jays Make Decision on 14-Year Veteran Amid Mets Series

The Toronto Blue Jays have made a change to their rotation.

Toronto announced on Tuesday during their series against the New York Mets that Patrick Corbin has been removed from the rotation. The left-hander will remain on the roster but will be shifted to the bullpen, according to MLB.com’s Keegan Matheson.

“The Blue Jays are moving Patrick Corbin to the bullpen. Tomorrow’s starter is now TBD. Spencer Miles will likely play a big role, like he has in past bullpen days,” Matheson wrote on X.

The Blue Jays signed Corbin to a one-year, $1 million deal during the season due to all their starting pitching injuries. However, he has struggled as of late, and has now been removed from the rotation.

Corbin is in his 14th MLB season, as he made his MLB debut in 2012 with the Arizona Diamondbacks. He’s 2-4 with a 5.09 ERA in 15 starts this season with the Blue Jays.

Corbin won a World Series in 2019 with the Washington Nationals and is a two-time MLB All-Star.

Blue Jays Have Rotation Struggles

Toronto moving Corbin to the bullpen makes sense, especially after his last few outings.

Corbin is 1-3 with a 6.16 ERA in his last seven starts, which included allowing five runs over 4.1 innings against the Texas Rangers. However, he felt like he was pitching better than the numbers suggested.

“Sometimes you think you’re nibbling, but I don’t think I’m doing that,” Corbin said postgame. “Some long at-bats. It didn’t seem like anything was going my way and you look up and then there’s 30 pitches in the first. …

“I thought the ball was coming out pretty good. A lot of 93 [mph] and some 94s tonight, which is good for me. Just trying to find ways to finish guys. I don’t think it’s not throwing enough strikes, I think it’s trying to put guys away and try to get some weak contact earlier.”

Along with Corbin, Kevin Gausman has also struggled as of late, while Dylan Cease and Shane Bieber haven’t gone deep either. However, manager John Schneider made it clear he has full confidence that the rotation will be able to get back on track.

“I think they will,” Schneider said of his starting rotation getting back on track. “I don’t think it’s a concern, I think it’s a matter of trusting guys to make some adjustments. When you’re asking a lot of the bullpen, it’s tough. You’re waiting for a couple, two, three, four in a row to reel off to kind of reset you a little bit.”

Toronto Looking to Add a Starter

The Blue Jays are outside of a playoff spot, but Toronto is hopeful to remain a buyer ahead of the deadline.

Ahead of the August 3 trade deadline, Blue Jays GM Ross Atkins said the team is looking to add more starting pitching.

“It’s probably starting pitching, but it’s not as easy as just deciding to do that,” Atkins said, “because we have five starters that we’re confident in. You can just never have enough. We’ve talked about that a lot over the years and over this year, specifically, as we started heavy in that category. We’re just always looking to support that. In an ideal world, it would be optionable starting pitching, one of the hardest things to acquire in baseball.”

The Blue Jays are 40-45.