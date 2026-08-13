Paul Sewald Issues First Comments Since Joining Blue Jays

New Toronto Blue Jays reliever Paul Sewald shared his first comments since joining his new squad late in the season.

The Blue Jays acquired Sewald via a waiver claim after his former team, the Arizona Diamondbacks, had designated him for assignment.

Now in Toronto, Sewald issued his first statements since joining his new club.

Paul Sewald Reacts to Joining Toronto

Speaking to reporters in Toronto after arriving in the Blue Jays’ clubhouse, Sewald shared his first reaction to joining the team.

“I’m excited to be here.. excited to help,” Sewald said.

Sewald had a rough time in Arizona this year, as he held a 6.23 ERA in 45 games pitched for the Diamondbacks with a -1.2 bWAR. However, he did have 24 saves, and he provides an experienced back-of-the-bullpen option for Blue Jays manager John Schneider, who needs all the help he can get in the bullpen right now, as the team is dealing with all sorts of pitching injuries at the moment.

Blue Jays Right Now

The Blue Jays were beaten 7-0 on Thursday afternoon against the Boston Red Sox in a failed effort to sweep their American League East division rival. It was a disappointing performance by the Blue Jays’ offense, as the team was not able to muster up a single run off the Red Sox and was shut out in the loss.

With the defeat on Thursday, Toronto is 2 GB of the third and final American League Wild Card spot, which is currently co-held by the Detroit Tigers, who have gone on a roll since they traded their ace, Tarik Skubal, at the MLB trade deadline, and the Texas Rangers, who have been in the mix all season long.

The Blue Jays are still behind the Minnesota Twins and Cleveland Guardians and are mathematically tied with the Baltimore Orioles at 2 GB right now, so the team still has quite a ways to go to get into the playoffs. But it’s possible, and having someone like Sewald join Toronto’s bullpen mix should certainly help the team out as they head into the final quarter of the season and make a playoff push.