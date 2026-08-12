Toronto Blue Jays Reveal Paul Sewald News Everyone Wants to Hear

The Toronto Blue Jays have added Paul Sewald to their bullpen during their series against the Boston Red Sox.

Sewald was recently demoted by the Arizona Diamondbacks. Additionally, one former Blue Jays hurler has joined the Seattle Mariners.

On Wednesday night, the Blue Jays will attempt to take a 3-0 series lead against Boston without the services of George Springer.

John Schneider Reveals When Paul Sewald Will Make Toronto Blue Jays Debut

Prior to the third game of their four-game series against the Red Sox, John Schneider revealed when fans can expect to see Sewald.

“Paul Sewald is scheduled to get to Toronto tomorrow, and it’s likeliest he is activated in time for Friday’s series opener against the Yankees,” Schneider said via Keegan Matheson.

Sewald is a 36-year-old pitcher. The 6-foot-3, 219-pound MLB veteran was originally drafted by the New York Mets.

Toronto Blue Jays News: Paul Sewald Claimed off Waivers

Earlier on Wednesday, August 12th, the Blue Jays claimed Sewald.

“Hearing the @BlueJays have claimed Paul Sewald, who was DFAed by the @Dbacks this week,” Steve Gilbert reported on Wednesday morning.

In November, Sewald left the Detroit Tigers organization before signing with the Diamondbacks in February.

During the 2026 season, Sewald has recorded 24 saves and 44 strikeouts in 39 innings pitched.

Looking at the Blue Jays & Paul Sewald

The Blue Jays have the potential to win their series against the Red Sox on Wednesday night.

After that, they play the Yankees twice before the end of August. Additionally, they also play the Tampa Bay Rays, Kansas City Royals, and Seattle Mariners before September.

When it comes to Sewald, one keen pitching expert offers a positive take on the new Blue Jays addition.

“Paul Sewald is a veteran reliever with one of the most distinct profiles in MLB. He utilizes a near-sidearm slot to toss a shallow fastball and rising sweeper. He has a good feel for throwing strikes but has struggled immensely with allowing hard contact this season,” wrote Thomas Nestico.

It will be interesting to see how Sewald fits into the Blue Jays bullpen.

At the very least, they seem to have found an arm to replace Jeff Hoffman.