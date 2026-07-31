Phillies/Blue Jays Emerging as ‘Potential Trade Partners’ Surrounding Gold Glove Outfielder

The Philadelphia Phillies are reportedly showing interest in outfielders across baseball, including Toronto Blue Jays Gold Glove outfielder Daulton Varsho.

Varsho, 30, is one of baseball’s more intriguing players. When he first came up to MLB, he was a catcher. After a short stint operating behind the dish, the Arizona Diamondbacks, his team at the time, shifted him into an outfield role.

Since moving to the outfield, Varsho has cemented himself as one of baseball’s better defenders in the grass, with a bat to boot.

This season, he’s slashing .247/.308/.383. Good for an OPS of .691, with an 89 OPS+. Historically, he’s usually a much better offensive piece. However, even though he’s gone through serious struggles on offense, he’s posted 1.1 bWAR, highlighting his defensive prowess.

The Phillies’ current outfield is Brandon Marsh (2026 All-Star), Justin Crawford, and Gabriel Rincones Jr. Outside of Marsh, there hasn’t been much production to speak of.

Rincones Jr. and Crawford are both obviously still adjusting to MLB, and with a dwindling window, the Phillies may have to go for it with or without them.

According to a recent Instagram post by @themlbdigest, the Phillies aren’t being secretive about their interest in Varsho.

They wrote: “The Phillies are reportedly interested in outfielder Daulton Varsho, per Jon Heyman of The New York Post. Earlier today, Jon Morosi of MLB Network reported that the two clubs are emerging as “potential trade partners”, mentioning that Varsho, Kevin Gausman, Shane Bieber, Jeff Hoffman and George Springer could be fits for the Phillies. Varsho is currently hitting .247 with a .691 OPS and 7 homers in 96 games, totaling 1.2 WAR.”

Varsho would certainly be a great fit for Philadelphia and would likely serve as the everyday center fielder down the stretch and come October.

Fans are intrigued by the trade pitch.

Social Media Reacts to Phillies/Blue Jays Daulton Varsho Rumors

Here’s what people are saying:

Jon Heyman: “Daulton Varsho is among players who interest the Phillies. Philly seeks an OF, pen and a starter.”

Foul Territory: “‘You’re going to have to move Daulton Varsho and hear about George Springer.’ The next ten days are ‘probably as big to the Blue Jays as any organization in baseball,’ says @BNightengale.”

Phillies Tailgate: “‘The Philadelphia Phillies would prefer to acquire Angels OF Jo Adell, who has 10 homers against left-handed pitchers this year, but the Toronto Blue Jays’ package of reliever Jeff Hoffman and outfielder Daulton Varsho intrigues them.’ –@BNightengale.”

Frank Ammirante: “Trading a Daulton Varsho+Jeff Hoffman package to the Phillies could get a decent return. How about getting the Phillies to throw in Justin Crawford? He’s been disappointing overall, but still only 22 years old, and hitting .288 since June 1st.”

Philly Nation: “Daulton Varsho as the big move for the lineup will lead to be me being on the news. Another lefty outfielder, another rental, and another guy that mid at the plate at best. The only way this makes sense is if they’re trading Crawford/Marsh in a bigger move to improve the lineup. The 2025 Blue Jays were clearly cheating, none of those 2025 stats should even be looked at.”