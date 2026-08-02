Former Blue Jays Pitcher Eric Lauer Thriving With Dodgers

Former Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Eric Lauer is thriving with the Los Angeles Dodgers following an early-season trade.

On May 17, the Blue Jays traded Lauer to the Dodgers for cash. Since Los Angeles acquired him, Lauer has completely turned his season around.

With the Blue Jays, Lauer was 1-5 and had a 6.69 ERA in eight games. He also had a -0.5 bWAR. But with the Dodgers, Lauer has flourished, pitching to a 2.96 ERA in nine games with 1.1 bWAR. He is also 5-0 for the Dodgers, and the team has won all nine games in which he has pitched for the team.

Eric Lauer Thriving With Dodgers

With Lauer doing so well in Los Angeles, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts offered nothing but praise for the veteran swingman, who has been terrific for the team.

“He’s been great. He was always good against us with just the makeup, the preparedness. What he’s done for us as far as giving us length, it seems like every time he pitches, we win,” Roberts said (via USA Today).

Lauer was designated for assignment by the Blue Jays following a poor start to his season, so any team in the league could have had him for free. Instead, the Dodgers were the ones who got him, and it has proved to be a great fit for both the player and the team, as Lauer has been terrific for Los Angeles.

In 2025, Lauer was one of the Blue Jays’ unsung heroes. After the team picked him up off the scrap heap, the veteran swingman pitched in 28 games for Toronto, pitching to a 3.18 ERA and 2.3 bWAR. He also pitched well for Toronto during their postseason run, one that ultimately ended in heartbreak to the Dodgers in seven games.

Blue Jays Expected to Make More Trades at Deadline

While the Lauer trade was just one of several trades that the Blue Jays have made this season, the team’s front office is fully expected to make several more moves ahead of the trade deadline on Monday, August 3.

While veteran pitcher Kevin Gausman has said that he doesn’t want to go anywhere, the Blue Jays are likely receiving several phone calls above him, given he has been looking good as of late and is a veteran innings eater who has tons of postseason experience. As well, the team could trade designated hitter George Springer, who has been hitting much better since the All-Star break, as well as some relief pitchers.

Of course, the Blue Jays could always decide to stand pat and hope to make a playoff run. Right now, with just one day to go until the trade deadline, Toronto is 3.5 GB of the third and final American League Wild Card spot, so it’s not impossible for them to make it to the playoffs this year, though they will still have to jump over six other teams to get into playoff position.

We’ll see what the Blue Jays do, but if they do make trades, they hope they go better for them than the Lauer one has so far.