Blue Jays Predicted to Poach Star Free Agent From NL Contender

Entering the upcoming MLB offseason, the Toronto Blue Jays are going to be an intriguing team to keep an eye on. After taking the Los Angeles Dodgers to Game 7 of the World Series a year ago, the team took a significant step back.

Sports Illustrated’s Maddy Dickens identified Chicago Cubs outfielder Seiya Suzuki as the best free-agent fit to replace key departures and reverse the Blue Jays’ league-worst offense in 2026.

Dickens, writing for SI’s Blue Jays site, pointed to the club’s stagnant lineup as the primary reason Toronto finished 79-83 and last in the AL East, missing the playoffs.

Offensive Shortcomings Defined 2026 Season

The Blue Jays ranked 30th in MLB in home runs (152), runs scored (648) and RBI (616). They also finished 29th in walks (459), 26th in slugging percentage (.381) and 28th in OPS (.692).

Only third baseman Kazuma Okamoto cleared 15 home runs, finishing with 33.

Designated hitter George Springer, a free agent, hit 15 home runs in 126 games while batting .249 with a .726 OPS. Dickens noted that even if Springer returns at age 37 or 38, he would likely shift to a reduced role rather than serve as the primary DH.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. managed just nine home runs, underscoring the broader power drought across the roster.

Suzuki’s Production Offers Clear Upgrade for Blue Jays

Suzuki, 32, finished his five-year, $85 million contract with the Cubs by hitting .270 with 26 home runs, 31 doubles, 86 RBI and 81 walks in 143 games. His .368 on-base percentage and .841 OPS ranked among the better marks for a corner outfielder in a thin free-agent class for hitters.

Those 26 home runs would have ranked second on the 2026 Blue Jays, behind only Okamoto, while his 81 walks would have led the club.

Dickens highlighted Suzuki’s combination of power and plate discipline as the exact remedy for a lineup that struggled to both slug and reach base. The right-handed bat could fill right field or DH, providing roster flexibility as Toronto evaluates Springer’s status and the health of Anthony Santander.

Multiple outlets have linked the Blue Jays to Suzuki since late September, when The Athletic’s Mitch Bannon reported that Toronto is expected to pursue him. Bleacher Report and other analysts have also named the Blue Jays among the most logical landing spots for the three-time Silver Slugger finalist.

Suzuki has posted at least 20 home runs and a wRC+ of 123 or higher in each of the past four seasons after an injury-shortened 2022 debut. His career line of .269/.351/.472 and 128 wRC+ reflects consistent production since arriving from Japan.

With more than $60 million in commitments potentially coming off the books, general manager Ross Atkins has the payroll room to make an early splash, according to several observers. Dickens concluded that signing a proven bat like Suzuki addresses the foundation of the lineup before other offseason priorities.

Toronto’s front office has shown willingness to spend aggressively in recent winters, including the additions of Dylan Cease and Okamoto ahead of 2026.

Whether Suzuki chooses Toronto remains open, but SI’s analysis frames him as the clearest available solution to the power and on-base issues that defined a disappointing season.

More News

Red Sox Reportedly Expected to Explore All-Star Offseason Trade

Yankees Named Threat to Poach Phillies Star During Offseason

Chicago Cubs Shortstop Announces Sudden Retirement Decision