Red Sox Reportedly Expected to Explore All-Star Offseason Trade

The Boston Red Sox are widely expected to explore trading outfielder Jarren Duran this offseason, according to a report from MassLive.com’s Sean McAdam.

The team faces decisions on several arbitration-eligible players ahead of the Nov. 20 tender deadline. Duran, 30, remains under club control through the 2028 season.

McAdam wrote that Duran is coming off his worst year but retains trade value. The Red Sox are expected to tender him a contract rather than non-tender him and lose him for nothing.

“Duran is now two years away from free agency,” McAdam wrote.

“He’s coming off his worst year (.207 BA, 76 OPS+) but still has value because of his combination of power (20 homers) and speed (21 steals) to go with above average defense. It’s widely expected that the Red Sox will look to deal him this winter, but he’ll no doubt be tendered.”

Jarren Duran’s Decline and Remaining Strengths

Duran played in 151 games in 2026 and hit .207 with a .266 on-base percentage and .361 slugging percentage. His OPS was .627 and his OPS+ was 76.

He struck out 165 times while drawing 41 walks, his lowest walk total in a full season since 2023. Those numbers limited his overall offensive production.

He still hit 20 home runs and drove in 69 runs. He also stole 21 bases and collected 15 doubles.

Defensively, Duran finished in the 90th percentile in outs above average. That combination of speed, power and glove work is what teams may still value.

What Trading Jarren Duran Would Mean for Red Sox

MLB Trade Rumors projected Duran’s 2027 arbitration salary at roughly $11.1 million. He earned $7.7 million in 2026.

Boston’s outfield already includes Roman Anthony, Wilyer Abreu and Ceddanne Rafaela. Adding depth options such as Eli White and others has created a logjam.

A trade would free a spot and potentially address other needs. Duran was an All-Star and finished eighth in American League MVP voting after a strong 2024 season that produced roughly 9.0 WAR.

His production has slipped since then. In 2025 he posted a .774 OPS and about 4.9 WAR before the further drop in 2026.

Teams looking for a left-handed bat with speed and two years of control could still show interest. The Red Sox will decide whether any offer improves the roster enough to move him.