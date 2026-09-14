KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - APRIL 24: Manager John Schneider #14 of the Toronto Blue Jays watches batting practice prior to a game against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium on April 24, 2024 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Ed Zurga/Getty Images)
Schneider, 27, has slashed .142/.295/.274 with three home runs and 112 RBi over 62 games with the Blue Jays this season.
In the minors, the utlityman has hit .220/.450/.460 with 10 home runs and 29 RBI across 52 games this year.
The Blue Jays selected Schneider in the 28th round of the 2017 MLB Draft out of high school.
Last year, Schneider posted 1.3 bWAR and a .797 OPS over 82 games with Toronto. He hit .200/.333/.400 with a home run and a double over 24 postseason plate appearances during the Blue Jays’ World Series run.
Looking at Brendan Cellucci
Cellucci hasn’t made his MLB debut yet. The 28-year-old southpaw has recorded a 3.16 ERA with 55 strikeouts over 51 1/3 innings with Triple-A Buffalo this season.
The Boston Red Sox drafted Cellucci in the 12th round in 2019 out of Tulane. He spent his entire professional career in the Red Sox organization until this past offseason. He signed a minor-league contract with Toronto over the winter.
Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse
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The Toronto Blue Jays officially promoted two players to their big-league roster ahead of Monday night's game against the Tigers.
Toronto Blue Jays Announce Promotion of 2 Players to MLB Before Tigers Series