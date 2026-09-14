Toronto Blue Jays Announce Promotion of 2 Players to MLB Before Tigers Series

The Toronto Blue Jays are slated to begin a three-game series against the Detroit Tigers at the Rogers Centre at 7:07 p.m. EDT on Monday.

Ahead of the Tigers series, the Blue Jays announced the promotion of two players to the big-league roster.

Toronto Blue Jays Promote 2 Players to MLB Ahead of Tigers Series

The Blue Jays have promoted left-hander Brendan Cellucci and utilityman Davis Schneider to the big leagues, the team announced.

As corresponding moves, Toronto optioned left-hander Ricky Tiedemann to Triple-A and placed outfielder Rudy Martin Jr. on the 10-day injured list with a left hamstring strain.

From the Blue Jays on X:

ROSTER MOVES:

LHP Brendan Cellucci and INF/OF Davis Schneider recalled from Triple-A and will be active tonight

LHP Ricky Tiedemann optioned to Triple-A

OF Rudy Martin Jr. (left hamstring strain) placed on the 10-day IL, retroactive to September 13

Looking at Davis Schneider

Schneider, 27, has slashed .142/.295/.274 with three home runs and 112 RBi over 62 games with the Blue Jays this season.

In the minors, the utlityman has hit .220/.450/.460 with 10 home runs and 29 RBI across 52 games this year.

The Blue Jays selected Schneider in the 28th round of the 2017 MLB Draft out of high school.

Last year, Schneider posted 1.3 bWAR and a .797 OPS over 82 games with Toronto. He hit .200/.333/.400 with a home run and a double over 24 postseason plate appearances during the Blue Jays’ World Series run.

Looking at Brendan Cellucci

Cellucci hasn’t made his MLB debut yet. The 28-year-old southpaw has recorded a 3.16 ERA with 55 strikeouts over 51 1/3 innings with Triple-A Buffalo this season.

The Boston Red Sox drafted Cellucci in the 12th round in 2019 out of Tulane. He spent his entire professional career in the Red Sox organization until this past offseason. He signed a minor-league contract with Toronto over the winter.