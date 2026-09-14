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Toronto Blue Jays Announce Promotion of 2 Players to MLB Before Tigers Series

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KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - APRIL 24: Manager John Schneider #14 of the Toronto Blue Jays watches batting practice prior to a game against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium on April 24, 2024 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Ed Zurga/Getty Images)

The Toronto Blue Jays are slated to begin a three-game series against the Detroit Tigers at the Rogers Centre at 7:07 p.m. EDT on Monday.

Ahead of the Tigers series, the Blue Jays announced the promotion of two players to the big-league roster.

Toronto Blue Jays Promote 2 Players to MLB Ahead of Tigers Series

Toronto Blue Jays v Boston Red Sox
GettyBOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS – JUNE 16: Davis Schneider #36 of the Toronto Blue Jays jogs the bases after hitting a solo home run in the fifth inning against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park on June 16, 2026 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Jaiden Tripi/Getty Images)

The Blue Jays have promoted left-hander Brendan Cellucci and utilityman Davis Schneider to the big leagues, the team announced.

As corresponding moves, Toronto optioned left-hander Ricky Tiedemann to Triple-A and placed outfielder Rudy Martin Jr. on the 10-day injured list with a left hamstring strain.

New York Yankees v Toronto Blue Jays
GettyTORONTO, CANADA – AUGUST 15: Ricky Tiedemann #33 of the Toronto Blue Jays speaks to the media after being called up from Triple-A ahead of an MLB game against the New York Yankees at the Rogers Centre on August 15, 2026 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. (Photo by Mark Blinch/Getty Images)

From the Blue Jays on X:

ROSTER MOVES:

  • LHP Brendan Cellucci and INF/OF Davis Schneider recalled from Triple-A and will be active tonight 
  • LHP Ricky Tiedemann optioned to Triple-A
  • OF Rudy Martin Jr. (left hamstring strain) placed on the 10-day IL, retroactive to September 13

Looking at Davis Schneider

Toronto Blue Jays Photo Day
GettyDUNEDIN, FLORIDA – FEBRUARY 20: Davis Schneider #36 of the Toronto Blue Jays poses for a portrait during photo day at the Toronto Blue Jays Player Development Complex on February 20, 2026 in Dunedin, Florida. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Schneider, 27, has slashed .142/.295/.274 with three home runs and 112 RBi over 62 games with the Blue Jays this season.

In the minors, the utlityman has hit .220/.450/.460 with 10 home runs and 29 RBI across 52 games this year.

Toronto Blue Jays v Los Angeles Angels
GettyANAHEIM, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 21: Davis Schneider #36 of the Toronto Blue Jays is congratulated in the dugout after scoring a run against the Los Angeles Angels during the eighth inning at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on April 21, 2026 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Luke Hales/Getty Images)

The Blue Jays selected Schneider in the 28th round of the 2017 MLB Draft out of high school.

Last year, Schneider posted 1.3 bWAR and a .797 OPS over 82 games with Toronto. He hit .200/.333/.400 with a home run and a double over 24 postseason plate appearances during the Blue Jays’ World Series run.

Looking at Brendan Cellucci

World Series - Toronto Blue Jays v Los Angeles Dodgers - Game Five
GettyLOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 29: A detailed view of Toronto Blue Jays hats and gloves before the game against the Los Angeles Dodgers in game five of the 2025 World Series at Dodger Stadium on October 29, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Luke Hales/Getty Images)

Cellucci hasn’t made his MLB debut yet. The 28-year-old southpaw has recorded a 3.16 ERA with 55 strikeouts over 51 1/3 innings with Triple-A Buffalo this season.

The Boston Red Sox drafted Cellucci in the 12th round in 2019 out of Tulane. He spent his entire professional career in the Red Sox organization until this past offseason. He signed a minor-league contract with Toronto over the winter.

 

Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse

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Toronto Blue Jays Announce Promotion of 2 Players to MLB Before Tigers Series

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