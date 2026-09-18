Toronto Blue Jays Set to Promote Recently Acquired Pitcher Ahead of Rangers Series

The Toronto Blue Jays are set to make a pitching move ahead of their series against the Texas Rangers.

Toronto is on the road to play the Rangers in a three-game series beginning on Friday. The series is pivotal as both teams are fighting for the final Wild Card spot in the American League.

Toronto is 76-77 and 2 games back of a Wild Card spot.

Toronto Blue Jays Promote Jose Rodriguez

Before Toronto begins a three-game they are set to promote Jose Rodriguez.

Blue Jays insider and Gate 14 host Avery Chenier revealed on X that he heard Rodriguez is joining Toronto in Texas.

“Hearing José Rodriguez will join the Jays in Texas,” Chenier wrote on X.

Rodriguez is listed on Toronto’s taxi squad on his MiLB player profile, so he has indeed gone to Texas, but it’s uncertain if he will be activated. He would need to be added to the 40-man roster, but Toronto could DFA veteran Michael Lorenzen, who has struggled.

The Blue Jays acquired Rodriguez in a rare September trade with the Los Angeles Dodgers for Sebastian Rodriguez. The 20-year-old is in his first professional season in affiliated ball and has struggled. He’s pitching in the Dominican Summer League in Rookie Ball, where he’s 4-0 with a 6.00 ERA in 7 games in 9 innings pitched.

As for Rodriguez, he’s 6-foot-6 and is 4-4 with a 3.79 ERA in 28 games, including 3 starts in the minors this season. The right-hander isn’t playoff-eligible for the Blue Jays, but he can help the team reach the postseason and give John Schneider a fresh arm out of the bullpen.

If Rodriguez does get activated to the MLB roster, he will be in line to make his MLB debut. He signed with the Dodgers in 2019 out of Mexico and is primarily a reliever.

Toronto Right Now

The Blue Jays enter their series against the Rangers 2 games back of a Wild Card spot.

Toronto has struggled as of late, but still has 9 games left. The Blue Jays will likely need to go 8-1 or 7-2 in the final 9 games to get into the postseason.

“We have work to do,” said Max Scherzer. “It takes all of us, not only the starting staff, but the bullpen, the hitters. We have to win ballgames. Our backs are against the wall. We’ve got to come out fighting and clawing, and keep finding ways to win ballgames.”

Toronto will play three games against Texas before a six-game homestand against the Baltimore Orioles and Cincinnati Reds to end its season.