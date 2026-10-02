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3-Year Toronto Blue Jays Player Quietly Remains A Free Agent 330 Days After Release

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TORONTO, ON - APRIL 14: Billy McKinney #28 of the Toronto Blue Jays hits a double in the first inning during MLB game action against the Tampa Bay Rays at Rogers Centre on April 14, 2019 in Toronto, Canada. (Photo by Tom Szczerbowski/Getty Images)

Last Sunday, the Toronto Blue Jays had their season come to an end.

They beat the Cincinnati Reds by a score of 5-1.

However, the Blue Jays did not make the 2026 MLB playoffs.

3-Year Blue Jays Player Quietly Remains A Free Agent

GettyBilly McKinney #28 of the Toronto Blue Jays watches an at bat during the first inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium on August 21, 2019 in Los Angeles, California.

With their season over, it’s worth pointing out that a former Blue Jays player is still a free agent (as of October 2).

Billy McKinney elected free agency from the Texas Rangers on November 6, 2025.

He appeared in six games for Texas last year.

Looking At McKinney’s Time With Toronto

GettyBilly McKinney #28 of the Toronto Blue Jays celebrates his two run home run with Vladimir Guerrero Jr. #27 against the Tampa Bay Rays in the fifth inning during their MLB game at the Rogers Centre on July 28, 2019 in Toronto, Canada.

McKinney spent part of three years with the Blue Jays early in his career (2018-20).

He was acquired in a trade (via the New York Yankees).

The Yankees wrote (via X) on July 26, 2018: “The Yankees have acquired LHP J.A. Happ from the Toronto Blue Jays in exchange for INF Brandon Drury and OF Billy McKinney.”

McKinney played more with the Blue Jays than any other team (122 games).

In 2019, he hit a career-high 12 home runs (with the Blue Jays).

The Blue Jays designated McKinney for assignment (and he was claimed off waivers by the Milwaukee Brewers).

MLB.com wrote (on September 14, 2020): “Milwaukee Brewers claimed LF Billy McKinney off waivers from Toronto Blue Jays.”

Looking At McKinney’s Other Stops

GettyBilly McKinney #28 of the Toronto Blue Jays hits a 2 run home run to end the game in the tenth inning during a MLB game against the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim at Rogers Centre on June 20, 2019 in Toronto, Canada.

McKinney was picked in the 1st round of the 2013 MLB Draft.

In addition to the Blue Jays, Yankees and Brewers, he has also had stops with the New York Mets, Los Angeles Dodgers, Athletics, Pittsburgh Pirates and Texas Rangers over eight seasons at the MLB level.

It will be interesting to see if anyone picks up the 32-year-old before the start of the 2027 season.

GettyBilly McKinney #57 of the New York Yankees celebrates his fourth inning three run home run against the Kansas City Royals at Yankee Stadium on July 21, 2023 in Bronx borough of New York City.

McKinney is batting .209 with 34 home runs, 89 RBIs, 114 runs and four stolen bases in 327 career games.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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3-Year Toronto Blue Jays Player Quietly Remains A Free Agent 330 Days After Release

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