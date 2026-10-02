3-Year Toronto Blue Jays Player Quietly Remains A Free Agent 330 Days After Release

Last Sunday, the Toronto Blue Jays had their season come to an end.

They beat the Cincinnati Reds by a score of 5-1.

However, the Blue Jays did not make the 2026 MLB playoffs.

3-Year Blue Jays Player Quietly Remains A Free Agent

With their season over, it’s worth pointing out that a former Blue Jays player is still a free agent (as of October 2).

Billy McKinney elected free agency from the Texas Rangers on November 6, 2025.

He appeared in six games for Texas last year.

Looking At McKinney’s Time With Toronto

McKinney spent part of three years with the Blue Jays early in his career (2018-20).

He was acquired in a trade (via the New York Yankees).

The Yankees wrote (via X) on July 26, 2018: “The Yankees have acquired LHP J.A. Happ from the Toronto Blue Jays in exchange for INF Brandon Drury and OF Billy McKinney.”

McKinney played more with the Blue Jays than any other team (122 games).

In 2019, he hit a career-high 12 home runs (with the Blue Jays).

The Blue Jays designated McKinney for assignment (and he was claimed off waivers by the Milwaukee Brewers).

MLB.com wrote (on September 14, 2020): “Milwaukee Brewers claimed LF Billy McKinney off waivers from Toronto Blue Jays.”

Looking At McKinney’s Other Stops

McKinney was picked in the 1st round of the 2013 MLB Draft.

In addition to the Blue Jays, Yankees and Brewers, he has also had stops with the New York Mets, Los Angeles Dodgers, Athletics, Pittsburgh Pirates and Texas Rangers over eight seasons at the MLB level.

It will be interesting to see if anyone picks up the 32-year-old before the start of the 2027 season.

McKinney is batting .209 with 34 home runs, 89 RBIs, 114 runs and four stolen bases in 327 career games.