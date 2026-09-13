4-Year Toronto Blue Jays Player Thriving With New Team

On Saturday, the Toronto Blue Jays played the second game of their series with the Baltimore Orioles.

They tied up the series, winning by a score of 7-3.

4-Year Toronto Blue Jays Player Thriving With Chicago

Also on Saturday, the Chicago White Sox beat the St. Louis Cardinals by a score of 6-5.

Former Blue Jays player (Randal Grichuk) was the hero, as he hit a two-run homer in the 9th inning.

Grichuk has been a huge addition to the White Sox.

He is batting .301 with 13 home runs in 89 games since joining the franchise earlier this season.

Social Media Buzzing

Here’s what people have been saying:

Bob Nightengale: “Randal Grichuk with 2-out, game-winning HR to end the Chicago White Sox losing streak, and perhaps save their season.”

Chuck Garfien: “Randal Grichuk’s homer might have saved the White Sox season. But don’t forget Kyle Teel coming back from an 0-2 count to draw a walk. Brenton Doyle was safe at second on steal attempt because Cardinals shortstop Masyn Winn dropped the ball. Build Grichuk a statue.”