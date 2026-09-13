DUNEDIN, FLORIDA - APRIL 13: Randal Grichuk #15 of the Toronto Blue Jays hits a sacrifice fly off of Jameson Taillon #50 of the New York Yankees in the fourth inning at TD Ballpark on April 13, 2021 in Dunedin, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)
Grichuk has been a huge addition to the White Sox.
He is batting .301 with 13 home runs in 89 games since joining the franchise earlier this season.
Social Media Buzzing
Here’s what people have been saying:
Bob Nightengale: “Randal Grichuk with 2-out, game-winning HR to end the Chicago White Sox losing streak, and perhaps save their season.”
Chuck Garfien: “Randal Grichuk’s homer might have saved the White Sox season. But don’t forget Kyle Teel coming back from an 0-2 count to draw a walk. Brenton Doyle was safe at second on steal attempt because Cardinals shortstop Masyn Winn dropped the ball. Build Grichuk a statue.”
Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.
He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar
0 Comments
On Saturday, the Toronto Blue Jays played the second game of their series with the Baltimore Orioles.They tied up the series, winning by a score of 7-3.4-Year Toronto Blue Jays Player Thriving With ChicagoAlso on Saturday, the Chicago White Sox beat the St. Louis Cardinals by a score of 6-5.Former Blue Jays player (Randal Grichuk) […]
4-Year Toronto Blue Jays Player Thriving With New Team