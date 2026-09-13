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4-Year Toronto Blue Jays Player Thriving With New Team

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DUNEDIN, FLORIDA - APRIL 13: Randal Grichuk #15 of the Toronto Blue Jays hits a sacrifice fly off of Jameson Taillon #50 of the New York Yankees in the fourth inning at TD Ballpark on April 13, 2021 in Dunedin, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

On Saturday, the Toronto Blue Jays played the second game of their series with the Baltimore Orioles.

They tied up the series, winning by a score of 7-3.

4-Year Toronto Blue Jays Player Thriving With Chicago

GettyRandal Grichuk #34 of the Chicago White Sox celebrates after hitting a game-winning two-run home run against the St. Louis Cardinals in the ninth inning at Busch Stadium on September 12, 2026 in St Louis, Missouri.

Also on Saturday, the Chicago White Sox beat the St. Louis Cardinals by a score of 6-5.

Former Blue Jays player (Randal Grichuk) was the hero, as he hit a two-run homer in the 9th inning.

Grichuk has been a huge addition to the White Sox.

He is batting .301 with 13 home runs in 89 games since joining the franchise earlier this season.

Social Media Buzzing

GettyRandal Grichuk #34 of the Chicago White Sox bats during the second inning against the Houston Astros at Daikin Park on September 01, 2026 in Houston, Texas.

Here’s what people have been saying:

Bob Nightengale: “Randal Grichuk with 2-out, game-winning HR to end the Chicago White Sox losing streak, and perhaps save their season.”

Chuck Garfien: “Randal Grichuk’s homer might have saved the White Sox season. But don’t forget Kyle Teel coming back from an 0-2 count to draw a walk. Brenton Doyle was safe at second on steal attempt because Cardinals shortstop Masyn Winn dropped the ball. Build Grichuk a statue.”

GettyRandal Grichuk #34 of the Chicago White Sox catches a fly ball for an out during the fifth inning of the game against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Rate Field on September 09, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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4-Year Toronto Blue Jays Player Thriving With New Team

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