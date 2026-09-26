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Recent Toronto Blue Jays Player Suddenly Cut By Current MLB Team

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Tampa Bay Rays v Toronto Blue Jays
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TORONTO, CANADA - MAY 13: Jesús Sánchez #12 of the Toronto Blue Jays reacts as he singles in the fourth inning of their MLB game against the Tampa Bay Rays at Rogers Centre on May 13, 2026 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. (Photo by Cole Burston/Getty Images)

The Arizona Diamondbacks cut a recent Toronto Blue Jays player, outfielder Jesús Sánchez, after their 11-4 win over the San Diego Padres at Petco Park on Friday night.

MLB.com’s Steve Gilbert wrote on X: Per @Dbacks mgr Torey Lovullo Gabriel Moreno left the game with a tender left hamstring. Expects him to be in lineup as DH tomorrow. Will call up a catcher to have another backup just in case. Jesus Sanchez designated for assignment to make room.

The Diamondbacks claimed Sánchez off waivers from the Blue Jays on Sept. 14 after he had been designated for assignment three days earlier.

Recent Toronto Blue Jays Player Jesús Sánchez Suddenly Cut By Current MLB Team

Miami Marlins v Arizona Diamondbacks
GettyPHOENIX, ARIZONA – SEPTEMBER 15: Jesus Sanchez #18 of the Arizona Diamondbacks reacts after striking out against the Miami Marlins during the second inning at Chase Field on September 15, 2026 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Chris Coduto/Getty Images)

Sánchez went 2-for-15 with one walk and five strikeouts across six games with Arizona.

The Diamondbacks cut Sánchez right after they moved within one game of the Philadelphia Phillies for the final Wild Card spot. There are two games remaining for both the Phillies and Diamondbacks. The Diamondbacks hold the head-to-head tiebreaker between the two clubs.

Looking at Former Blue Jays OF Jesús Sánchez

Miami Marlins v Toronto Blue Jays
GettyTORONTO, CANADA – MAY 26: Jesús Sánchez #12 of the Toronto Blue Jays reacts after hitting a grand slam home run in the sixth inning of their MLB game against the Miami Marlins at Rogers Centre on May 26, 2026 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. (Photo by Cole Burston/Getty Images)

Sánchez slashed .260/.318/.416 with eight home runs and 35 RBI over 99 games with Toronto this year.

The Blue Jays acquired Sánchez from the Houston Astros for left fielder Joey Loperfido on Feb. 13.

Miami Marlins v Toronto Blue Jays
GettyTORONTO, CANADA – MAY 26: Jesús Sánchez #12 of the Toronto Blue Jays reacts after hitting a grand slam home run in the sixth inning of their MLB game against the Miami Marlins at Rogers Centre on May 26, 2026 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. (Photo by Cole Burston/Getty Images)

Sánchez began his MLB career with the Miami Marlins in 2020.

The Marlins traded the outfielder to the Astros for right-hander Ryan Gusto, shortstop Chase Jaworsky and center fielder Esmil Valenci on July 31, 2025.

Boston Red Sox v Miami Marlins
GettyMIAMI, FLORIDA – JULY 4: Jesús Sánchez #12 for Miami Marlins runs the bases at the game between Miami Marlins and Boston Red Sox at Loan Depot Park on July 4, 2024 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Chris Arjoon/Getty Images)

Sánchez slashed .243/.310/.426 with 69 home runs and 226 RBI over his six seasons with the Marlins.

During his short time with the Astros, Sánchez hit .199/.269/.342 with four home runs and 12 RBI across 48 games.

Toronto Blue Jays Right Now

Toronto Blue Jays v Baltimore Orioles - Game Two
GettyBALTIMORE, MARYLAND – SEPTEMBER 23: Davis Schneider #36 of the Toronto Blue Jays celebrates with Charles McAdoo #26 and Sean Keys #20 after hitting a two-run home run in the ninth inning during game two of a double header against the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on September 23, 2026 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Greg Fiume/Getty Images)

The Blue Jays will finish the regular season with games on Saturday and Sunday against the Cincinnati Reds at the Rogers Centre in Toronto.

The Blue Jays are eliminated from postseason contention. They have a 78-82 record.

Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse

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Recent Toronto Blue Jays Player Suddenly Cut By Current MLB Team

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