Recently Cut Toronto Blue Jays Player Suddenly Cut By Current MLB Team

The Arizona Diamondbacks cut a recent Toronto Blue Jays player, outfielder Jesús Sánchez, after their 11-4 win over the San Diego Padres at Petco Park on Friday night.

MLB.com’s Steve Gilbert wrote on X: Per @Dbacks mgr Torey Lovullo Gabriel Moreno left the game with a tender left hamstring. Expects him to be in lineup as DH tomorrow. Will call up a catcher to have another backup just in case. Jesus Sanchez designated for assignment to make room.

The Diamondbacks claimed Sánchez off waivers from the Blue Jays on Sept. 14 after he had been designated for assignment three days earlier.

Recent Toronto Blue Jays Player Jesús Sánchez Suddenly Cut By Current MLB Team

Sánchez went 2-for-15 with one walk and five strikeouts across six games with Arizona.

The Diamondbacks cut Sánchez right after they moved within one game of the Philadelphia Phillies for the final Wild Card spot. There are two games remaining for both the Phillies and Diamondbacks. The Diamondbacks hold the head-to-head tiebreaker between the two clubs.

Looking at Former Blue Jays OF Jesús Sánchez

Sánchez slashed .260/.318/.416 with eight home runs and 35 RBI over 99 games with Toronto this year.

The Blue Jays acquired Sánchez from the Houston Astros for left fielder Joey Loperfido on Feb. 13.

Sánchez began his MLB career with the Miami Marlins in 2020.

The Marlins traded the outfielder to the Astros for right-hander Ryan Gusto, shortstop Chase Jaworsky and center fielder Esmil Valenci on July 31, 2025.

Sánchez slashed .243/.310/.426 with 69 home runs and 226 RBI over his six seasons with the Marlins.