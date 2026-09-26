Recently Cut Toronto Blue Jays Player Suddenly Cut By Current MLB Team

TORONTO, CANADA - MAY 13: Jesús Sánchez #12 of the Toronto Blue Jays reacts as he singles in the fourth inning of their MLB game against the Tampa Bay Rays at Rogers Centre on May 13, 2026 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. (Photo by Cole Burston/Getty Images)
MLB.com’s Steve Gilbert wrote on X: Per @Dbacks mgr Torey Lovullo Gabriel Moreno left the game with a tender left hamstring. Expects him to be in lineup as DH tomorrow. Will call up a catcher to have another backup just in case. Jesus Sanchez designated for assignment to make room.
Per @Dbacks mgr Torey Lovullo Gabriel Moreno left the game with a tender left hamstring. Expects him to be in lineup as DH tomorrow. Will call up a catcher to have another backup just in case. Jesus Sanchez designated for assignment to make room.
The Diamondbacks claimed Sánchez off waivers from the Blue Jays on Sept. 14 after he had been designated for assignment three days earlier.
Recent Toronto Blue Jays Player Jesús Sánchez Suddenly Cut By Current MLB Team
Sánchez went 2-for-15 with one walk and five strikeouts across six games with Arizona.
The Diamondbacks cut Sánchez right after they moved within one game of the Philadelphia Phillies for the final Wild Card spot. There are two games remaining for both the Phillies and Diamondbacks. The Diamondbacks hold the head-to-head tiebreaker between the two clubs.
Looking at Former Blue Jays OF Jesús Sánchez
Sánchez slashed .260/.318/.416 with eight home runs and 35 RBI over 99 games with Toronto this year.
Sánchez began his MLB career with the Miami Marlins in 2020.
The Marlins traded the outfielder to the Astros for right-hander Ryan Gusto, shortstop Chase Jaworsky and center fielder Esmil Valenci on July 31, 2025.
Sánchez slashed .243/.310/.426 with 69 home runs and 226 RBI over his six seasons with the Marlins.
During his short time with the Astros, Sánchez hit .199/.269/.342 with four home runs and 12 RBI across 48 games.
Toronto Blue Jays Right Now
The Blue Jays will finish the regular season with games on Saturday and Sunday against the Cincinnati Reds at the Rogers Centre in Toronto.
The Blue Jays are eliminated from postseason contention. They have a 78-82 record.
Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse
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A recent Toronto Blue Jays player was suddenly cut by his current Major League Baseball team early on Saturday.
Recently Cut Toronto Blue Jays Player Suddenly Cut By Current MLB Team