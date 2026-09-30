Recently Cut Toronto Blue Jays Player Officially an MLB Free Agent

WASHINGTON, DC - JULY 29: Manager John Schneider #14 of the Toronto Blue Jays looks on from the dugout during the second inning against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park on July 29, 2026 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)
The MLB playoffs began on Tuesday. Unfortunately for Toronto Blue Jays fans, their favorite team isn’t one of the teams in the postseason.
Amid the playoffs, the Blue Jays quietly announced that a recently cut player elected free agency.
Recently Cut Toronto Blue Jays Player Joe Mantiply Officially an MLB Free Agent
The Blue Jays designated Mantiply, 35, for assignment early last week. He cleared waivers, allowing him to become a free agent.
Looking at LHP Joe Mantiply
The Detroit Tigers selected Mantiply in the 27th round (No. 816 overall) of the 2013 MLB Draft out of Virginia Tech.
He made his MLB debut with the Tigers in 2016. He made just five appearances with the Tigers in his first MLB season.
The Tigers designated Mantiply for assignment in the 2016-17 offseason. He spent the 2017 season in the Yankees system and the 2018 season with the Reds organization. He missed the entire 2018 season after undergoing Tommy John surgery.
The Reds traded Mantiply to the Yankees in August 2019. He made one appearance with New York in 2019, his first since 2016.
Mantiply finally found a long-term home with the Arizona Diamondbacks, pitching in the majors for the team from 2020-25.
He recorded a 4.32 ERA with 190 strikeouts over 210 1/3 innings with Arizona.
Mantiply had the best season of his career in 2022.
That year, he represented the Diamondbacks in the All-Star Game and posted a 2.85 ERA with 61 strikeouts over 60 innings.
The Diamondbacks released Mantiply in June 2025.
He signed a minor-league deal with the Blue Jays and rejoined the organization on another minor-league deal this past offseason.
Mantiply posted a 3.00 ERA over 27 innings with Toronto this season.
Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse
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A recently cut Toronto Blue Jays player has officially become a free agent after a disappointing 2026 season.
Recently Cut Toronto Blue Jays Player Officially an MLB Free Agent