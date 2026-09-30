Recently Cut Toronto Blue Jays Player Officially an MLB Free Agent

The MLB playoffs began on Tuesday. Unfortunately for Toronto Blue Jays fans, their favorite team isn’t one of the teams in the postseason.

Amid the playoffs, the Blue Jays quietly announced that a recently cut player elected free agency.

Recently Cut Toronto Blue Jays Player Joe Mantiply Officially an MLB Free Agent

Left-hander Joe Mantiply has elected free agency, according to his transactions tracker on MLB.com.

The Blue Jays designated Mantiply, 35, for assignment early last week. He cleared waivers, allowing him to become a free agent.

Looking at LHP Joe Mantiply

The Detroit Tigers selected Mantiply in the 27th round (No. 816 overall) of the 2013 MLB Draft out of Virginia Tech.

He made his MLB debut with the Tigers in 2016. He made just five appearances with the Tigers in his first MLB season.

The Tigers designated Mantiply for assignment in the 2016-17 offseason. He spent the 2017 season in the Yankees system and the 2018 season with the Reds organization. He missed the entire 2018 season after undergoing Tommy John surgery.

The Reds traded Mantiply to the Yankees in August 2019. He made one appearance with New York in 2019, his first since 2016.

Mantiply finally found a long-term home with the Arizona Diamondbacks, pitching in the majors for the team from 2020-25.

He recorded a 4.32 ERA with 190 strikeouts over 210 1/3 innings with Arizona.

Mantiply had the best season of his career in 2022.

That year, he represented the Diamondbacks in the All-Star Game and posted a 2.85 ERA with 61 strikeouts over 60 innings.

The Diamondbacks released Mantiply in June 2025.

He signed a minor-league deal with the Blue Jays and rejoined the organization on another minor-league deal this past offseason.

Mantiply posted a 3.00 ERA over 27 innings with Toronto this season.