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Recently Cut Toronto Blue Jays Player Officially an MLB Free Agent

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Toronto Blue Jays v Washington Nationals
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WASHINGTON, DC - JULY 29: Manager John Schneider #14 of the Toronto Blue Jays looks on from the dugout during the second inning against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park on July 29, 2026 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

The MLB playoffs began on Tuesday. Unfortunately for Toronto Blue Jays fans, their favorite team isn’t one of the teams in the postseason.

Amid the playoffs, the Blue Jays quietly announced that a recently cut player elected free agency.

Recently Cut Toronto Blue Jays Player Joe Mantiply Officially an MLB Free Agent

Toronto Blue Jays v Kansas City Royals
GettyKANSAS CITY, MISSOURI – SEPTEMBER 4: Joe Mantiply #35 of the Toronto Blue Jays pitches to a Kansas City Royals batter during the third inning at Kauffman Stadium on September 4, 2026 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Reed Hoffmann/Getty Images)

Left-hander Joe Mantiply has elected free agency, according to his transactions tracker on MLB.com.

The Blue Jays designated Mantiply, 35, for assignment early last week. He cleared waivers, allowing him to become a free agent.

Looking at LHP Joe Mantiply

Toronto Blue Jays v Detroit Tigers
GettyDETROIT, MICHIGAN – MAY 17: Joe Mantiply #35 of the Toronto Blue Jays pitches the ball against the Detroit Tigers during the bottom of the eighth inning at Comerica Park on May 17, 2026 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images)

The Detroit Tigers selected Mantiply in the 27th round (No. 816 overall) of the 2013 MLB Draft out of Virginia Tech.

He made his MLB debut with the Tigers in 2016. He made just five appearances with the Tigers in his first MLB season.

Arizona Diamondbacks v San Diego Padres
GettySAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 09: Joe Mantiply #35 of the Arizona Diamondbacks pitches during the fifth inning of a game against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park on June 09, 2024 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

The Tigers designated Mantiply for assignment in the 2016-17 offseason. He spent the 2017 season in the Yankees system and the 2018 season with the Reds organization. He missed the entire 2018 season after undergoing Tommy John surgery.

The Reds traded Mantiply to the Yankees in August 2019. He made one appearance with New York in 2019, his first since 2016.

New York Yankees v Arizona Diamondbacks
GettyPHOENIX, ARIZONA – APRIL 03: Joe Mantiply #35 of the Arizona Diamondbacks throws a pitch in the seventh inning against the New York Yankees at Chase Field on April 03, 2024 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Zac BonDurant/Getty Images)

Mantiply finally found a long-term home with the Arizona Diamondbacks, pitching in the majors for the team from 2020-25.

He recorded a 4.32 ERA with 190 strikeouts over 210 1/3 innings with Arizona.

Arizona Diamondbacks v New York Yankees
GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 22: Joe Mantiply #35 of the Arizona Diamondbacks pitches during the ninth inning of the game against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium on September 22, 2023 in the Bronx borough of New York City. The Yankees won 7-1. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

Mantiply had the best season of his career in 2022.

That year, he represented the Diamondbacks in the All-Star Game and posted a 2.85 ERA with 61 strikeouts over 60 innings.

World Series - Texas Rangers v Arizona Diamondbacks - Game Four
GettyPHOENIX, ARIZONA – OCTOBER 31: Joe Mantiply #35 of the Arizona Diamondbacks pitches in the first inning against the Texas Rangers during Game Four of the World Series at Chase Field on October 31, 2023 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

The Diamondbacks released Mantiply in June 2025.

He signed a minor-league deal with the Blue Jays and rejoined the organization on another minor-league deal this past offseason.

Mantiply posted a 3.00 ERA over 27 innings with Toronto this season.

Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse

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Recently Cut Toronto Blue Jays Player Officially an MLB Free Agent

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