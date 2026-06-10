Toronto Blue Jays Release 2-Year MLB Player During Phillies Series

On Tuesday night, the Toronto Blue Jays continued their series with the Philadelphia Phillies in Canada.

The Blue Jays won 3-2.

Toronto Blue Jays Release 2-Year MLB Player

During their series with the Phillies, the Blue Jays released Michael Plassmeyer from their organization.

He had been on a minor league deal.

MLB.com wrote: “Buffalo Bisons released LHP Michael Plassmeyer.”

Plassmeyer did not appear in a game for the Blue Jays.

He went 3-1 with a 1.82 ERA in 20 Triple-A games this season.

Plassmeyer’s Background

Plassmeyer was picked in the 4th round of the 2018 MLB Draft.

He has spent part of two seasons in the MLB with the Phillies (in 2022 and 2023).

Over three career games, Plassmeyer has gone 0-2 with a 9.82 ERA.

The 29-year-old had signed with the Blue Jays over the offseason.

They wrote (via X) on January 14: “OFFICIAL: We’ve signed the following free agents to Minor League deals with invites to #SpringTraining. 🔹 DH Eloy Jiménez 🔹 INF Carlos Mendoza 🔹 LHP Michael Plassmeyer 🔹 RHP Jorge Alcala 🔹 INF Rafael Lantigua”

While Plassmeyer has limited MLB experience, he played well enough in Triple-A team that another team could give him a look.

Teams can always use pitching depth in their organization especially during the middle of the season.

Blue Jays Right Now

The Blue Jays are currently 33-35 in 68 games, which has them as the third-place team in the American League East.

They have won four out of their last ten games (and are 20-15 in 35 games at home).

Following one more game with the Phillies, the Blue Jays will remain at home to host the New York Yankees on Friday night.

Last year, the Blue Jays reached the World Series for the first time since the 1993 season.