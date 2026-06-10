Hi, Subscriber

Toronto Blue Jays Release 2-Year MLB Player During Phillies Series

  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
Getty
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 27: Manager John Schneider #14 of the Toronto Blue Jays walks to the dugout during the second inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers in game three of the 2025 World Series at Dodger Stadium on October 27, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

On Tuesday night, the Toronto Blue Jays continued their series with the Philadelphia Phillies in Canada.

The Blue Jays won 3-2.

Toronto Blue Jays Release 2-Year MLB Player

GettyMichael Plassmeyer #46 of the Toronto Blue Jays poses for a portrait during photo day at the Toronto Blue Jays Player Development Complex on February 20, 2026 in Dunedin, Florida.

During their series with the Phillies, the Blue Jays released Michael Plassmeyer from their organization.

He had been on a minor league deal.

MLB.com wrote: “Buffalo Bisons released LHP Michael Plassmeyer.”

Plassmeyer did not appear in a game for the Blue Jays.

He went 3-1 with a 1.82 ERA in 20 Triple-A games this season.

Plassmeyer’s Background

GettyMichael Plassmeyer #49 of the Philadelphia Phillies poses for a portrait during media day at BayCare Ballpark on February 23, 2023 in Clearwater, Florida.

Plassmeyer was picked in the 4th round of the 2018 MLB Draft.

He has spent part of two seasons in the MLB with the Phillies (in 2022 and 2023).

Over three career games, Plassmeyer has gone 0-2 with a 9.82 ERA.

The 29-year-old had signed with the Blue Jays over the offseason.

They wrote (via X) on January 14: “OFFICIAL: We’ve signed the following free agents to Minor League deals with invites to #SpringTraining. 🔹 DH Eloy Jiménez 🔹 INF Carlos Mendoza 🔹 LHP Michael Plassmeyer 🔹 RHP Jorge Alcala 🔹 INF Rafael Lantigua

GettyMichael Plassmeyer #46 of the Toronto Blue Jays poses for a portrait during photo day at the Toronto Blue Jays Player Development Complex on February 20, 2026 in Dunedin, Florida.

While Plassmeyer has limited MLB experience, he played well enough in Triple-A team that another team could give him a look.

Teams can always use pitching depth in their organization especially during the middle of the season.

Blue Jays Right Now

GettyBrandon Valenzuela #59 of the Toronto Blue Jays reacts after hitting a walk-off RBI single to defeat the Philadelphia Phillies during the ninth inning in their MLB game at the Rogers Centre on June 9, 2026 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

The Blue Jays are currently 33-35 in 68 games, which has them as the third-place team in the American League East.

They have won four out of their last ten games (and are 20-15 in 35 games at home).

Following one more game with the Phillies, the Blue Jays will remain at home to host the New York Yankees on Friday night.

Last year, the Blue Jays reached the World Series for the first time since the 1993 season.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

0 Comments

Toronto Blue Jays Release 2-Year MLB Player During Phillies Series

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x