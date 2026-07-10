Toronto Blue Jays Release 28-Year-Old From Organization Before Padres Series

On Friday night, the Toronto Blue Jays will open up a series with the San Diego Padres in California.

They are coming off a 10-0 win over the San Francisco Giants on Wednesday (and had the day off on Thursday).

Toronto Blue Jays Release 28-Year-Old From Organization

Ahead of their series with the Padres, news came out that the Blue Jays had released Rafael Lantigua from their organization.

MLB.com wrote: “Buffalo Bisons released 2B Rafael Lantigua.”

Lantigua did not appear in a game for the Blue Jays.

He had been with their Triple-A affiliate.

Ethan Miller of Just Baseball wrote: “According to the MiLB transaction log the #BlueJays have released Rafael Lantigua. Was slashing .190/.285/.282 in Triple-A while spending time at 5 positions (2B, SS, 3B, LF, CF). Should receive interest elsewhere on a minor-league deal.”

Lantigua has yet to make his MLB debut.

In addition to the Blue Jays, he has also spent time with the Philadelphia Phillies organization.

It will be interesting to see where he lands, as he could provide depth to a lot of teams.

Blue Jays Right Now

The Blue Jays come into their series with the Padres as the third-place team in the American League East with a 44-49 record in 93 games.

They are 5-5 over their last ten games (and 20-24 in 44 games on the road).

Following the All-Star break, the Blue Jays will return home to host the Chicago White Sox on July 17 in Canada.

Padres Right Now

On the other side, the Padres are currently the second-place team in the National League West with a 46-46 record in 92 games.

They have gone 3-7 over their last ten games (and are 25-22 in 47 games at home).

Following the All-Star break, the Padres will visit the Kansas City Royals on July 17 in Missouri.