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Toronto Blue Jays Release 28-Year-Old From Organization Before Padres Series

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TORONTO, ONTARIO - OCTOBER 25: Manager John Schneider #14 of the Toronto Blue Jays looks on during batting practice before game two of the 2025 World Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Rogers Center on October 25, 2025 in Toronto, Ontario. (Photo by Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images)

On Friday night, the Toronto Blue Jays will open up a series with the San Diego Padres in California.

They are coming off a 10-0 win over the San Francisco Giants on Wednesday (and had the day off on Thursday).

Toronto Blue Jays Release 28-Year-Old From Organization

GettyRoss Atkins general manager of the Toronto Blue Jays speaks to the media ahead his team’s MLB game against the Tampa Bay Rays at the Rogers Centre on May 18, 2024 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

Ahead of their series with the Padres, news came out that the Blue Jays had released Rafael Lantigua from their organization.

MLB.com wrote: “Buffalo Bisons released 2B Rafael Lantigua.”

Lantigua did not appear in a game for the Blue Jays.

He had been with their Triple-A affiliate.

Ethan Miller of Just Baseball wrote: “According to the MiLB transaction log the #BlueJays have released Rafael Lantigua. Was slashing .190/.285/.282 in Triple-A while spending time at 5 positions (2B, SS, 3B, LF, CF). Should receive interest elsewhere on a minor-league deal.”

Lantigua has yet to make his MLB debut.

In addition to the Blue Jays, he has also spent time with the Philadelphia Phillies organization.

It will be interesting to see where he lands, as he could provide depth to a lot of teams.

Blue Jays Right Now

GettyKazuma Okamoto #7 and Brandon Valenzuela #59 of the Toronto Blue Jays celebrates after they both scored on an RBI single from Sean Keys #20 against the San Francisco Giants in the top of the third inning at Oracle Park on July 07, 2026 in San Francisco, California.

The Blue Jays come into their series with the Padres as the third-place team in the American League East with a 44-49 record in 93 games.

They are 5-5 over their last ten games (and 20-24 in 44 games on the road).

Following the All-Star break, the Blue Jays will return home to host the Chicago White Sox on July 17 in Canada.

Padres Right Now

GettyFernando Tatis Jr. #23 of the San Diego Padres advances home to score a run during the sixth inning against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Petco Park on July 08, 2026 in San Diego, California.

On the other side, the Padres are currently the second-place team in the National League West with a 46-46 record in 92 games.

They have gone 3-7 over their last ten games (and are 25-22 in 47 games at home).

Following the All-Star break, the Padres will visit the Kansas City Royals on July 17 in Missouri.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Toronto Blue Jays Release 28-Year-Old From Organization Before Padres Series

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