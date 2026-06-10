Hi, Subscriber

Toronto Blue Jays Release 8-Year MLB Player Before Phillies Series Finale

  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
Getty
SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - APRIL 08: Jesse Hahn #49 of the Seattle Mariners reacts after a balk during the twelfth inning against the Houston Astros at T-Mobile Park on April 08, 2025 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

On Wednesday night, the Toronto Blue Jays will finish their series with the Philadelphia Phillies at the Rogers Centre in Canada.

The teams are tied up at 1-1, so whoever wins on Wednesday will take the series.

Blue Jays Release 8-Year MLB Player

GettyJesse Hahn #37 of the Toronto Blue Jays poses for a portrait during photo day at the Toronto Blue Jays Player Development Complex on February 20, 2026 in Dunedin, Florida.

During their series with the Phillies, the Blue Jays released Jesse Hahn from their organization.

MLB.com wrote (on June 9): “Buffalo Bisons released RHP Jesse Hahn.”

Hahn did not appear in a game for the Blue Jays.

He went 1-1 with a 6.65 ERA in 18 Triple-A games for the organization.

Hahn’s MLB Background

GettyJesse Hahn #45 of the San Diego Padres pitches during the first inning of a baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Petco Park June 3, 2014 in San Diego, California.

Hahn was picked in the 6th round of the 2010 MLB Draft.

He spent his rookie year with the San Diego Padres, going 7-4 with a 3.07 ERA in 14 games.

Following the Padres, Hahn spent three seasons with the Oakland Athletics.

GettyJesse Hahn #32 of the Oakland Athletics is greeted in the dugout after the eighth inning of the game against the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on April 25, 2017 in Anaheim, California.

Hahn also had stops with the Kansas City Royals and Seattle Mariners over eight total MLB seasons.

He is coming off a year where he went 0-1 with a 5.40 ERA in three games for Seattle.

GettyJesse Hahn #49 of the Seattle Mariners pitches during the eleventh inning against the Houston Astros at T-Mobile Park on April 08, 2025 in Seattle, Washington.

It will be interesting to see if another team takes a chance on Hahn before the end of the 2026 season.

He will turn 37 in July.

Blue Jays Ahead Of Wednesday’s Game

GettyBrandon Valenzuela #59 of the Toronto Blue Jays celebrates with teammates after hitting the walk-off RBI single to defeat the Philadelphia Phillies during the ninth inning in their MLB game at the Rogers Centre on June 9, 2026 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

The Blue Jays have had an up-and-down start to the 2026 MLB season.

They are currently 33-35 in 68 games, which has them as the third-place team in the American League East.

Following Wednesday’s game with the Phillies, the Blue Jays will remain in Toronto to host Cody Bellinger and the New York Yankees on Friday.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

0 Comments

Toronto Blue Jays Release 8-Year MLB Player Before Phillies Series Finale

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x