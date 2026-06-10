Toronto Blue Jays Release 8-Year MLB Player Before Phillies Series Finale

On Wednesday night, the Toronto Blue Jays will finish their series with the Philadelphia Phillies at the Rogers Centre in Canada.

The teams are tied up at 1-1, so whoever wins on Wednesday will take the series.

Blue Jays Release 8-Year MLB Player

During their series with the Phillies, the Blue Jays released Jesse Hahn from their organization.

MLB.com wrote (on June 9): “Buffalo Bisons released RHP Jesse Hahn.”

Hahn did not appear in a game for the Blue Jays.

He went 1-1 with a 6.65 ERA in 18 Triple-A games for the organization.

Hahn’s MLB Background

Hahn was picked in the 6th round of the 2010 MLB Draft.

He spent his rookie year with the San Diego Padres, going 7-4 with a 3.07 ERA in 14 games.

Following the Padres, Hahn spent three seasons with the Oakland Athletics.

Hahn also had stops with the Kansas City Royals and Seattle Mariners over eight total MLB seasons.

He is coming off a year where he went 0-1 with a 5.40 ERA in three games for Seattle.

It will be interesting to see if another team takes a chance on Hahn before the end of the 2026 season.

He will turn 37 in July.

Blue Jays Ahead Of Wednesday’s Game

The Blue Jays have had an up-and-down start to the 2026 MLB season.

They are currently 33-35 in 68 games, which has them as the third-place team in the American League East.

Following Wednesday’s game with the Phillies, the Blue Jays will remain in Toronto to host Cody Bellinger and the New York Yankees on Friday.