Toronto Blue Jays Announce Braydon Fisher Decision During Yankees Series

The Toronto Blue Jays are sitting pretty heading into the second game of their current New York Yankees series. As Blue Jays news emerges regarding Braydon Fisher, they hold a 1-0 series lead after a 3-1 win on Friday night.

Prior to the first pitch, the Blue Jays announced a few moves, one of which was the recall of Ricky Tiedemann.

Daz Cameron was also called up, while Chase Lee was sent down.

The Blue Jays are one game out of a Wild Card position, after a crazy couple of weeks playing against the Philadelphia Phillies, Boston Red Sox, Houston Astros, and Chicago Cubs.

Toronto Blue Jays News: Braydon Fisher Opener

The Blue Jays have made an announcement about who will be their starter for Saturday’s game.

“Braydon Fisher opens tomorrow, Blue Jays say. John Schneider said earlier Simeon Woods Richardson will be part of the plan, “in some capacity,” Shi Davidi of Sportsnet reported after Friday night’s game.

Fisher will be the opener for Saturday, August 15th. It’s likely that Simeon Woods Richardson will come out as long relief, just to help the Blue Jays get to their high-leverage arms like Tyler Rogers, Louis Varland, and the newly acquired Paul Sewald.

Fisher is a 26-year-old pitcher. The 6-foot-4, 180-pound Los Angeles Dodgers draft selection has played 58 games this year.

In those games, Fisher has recorded 57 strikeouts, one save, and 12 holds in 61 innings.

Toronto Blue Jays vs New York Yankees: Wild Card Spot Wide Open

The three teams currently occupying a Wild Card spot are the Yankees, Red Sox, and Detroit Tigers.

Standing between the Jays and the Tigers are the Minnesota Twins and Texas Rangers. Both teams are 0.5 games back of the Tigers.

The Blue Jays stand one game back.

This is the closest that they have been to a playoff position since the end of June. A lot can happen in a short period of time, but isn’t that the beauty of baseball?

The Red Sox went on an incredible run earlier this year that rocketed them from last place in the AL East to third in the division.

No one in the AL East can catch the Tampa Bay Rays. The Rays own a 74-47 record and are 9-1 in their last 10 contests.

Toronto sits 15.5 games back.

To say that the rest of the season should be interesting, all because of the Wild Card race, would be a massive understatement.

Buckle up, Blue Jays fans; it’s going to be an interesting stretch of games between now and the end of September.