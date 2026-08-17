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Toronto Blue Jays Made Mistake Keeping 9.37 ERA Hurler Over 23-Year-Old Arm

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Brendon Little
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Toronto Blue Jays sent down the wrong pitcher during their recent series against the New York Yankees.

The Toronto Blue Jays are making waves with their recent series victories over the New York Yankees, Boston Red Sox, and Philadelphia Phillies. However, they are also making waves with their latest moves regarding Ricky Tiedemann and Brendon Little.

After winning the first two games of the series, the Blue Jays dropped their series finale against the Yankees in extra innings.

Toronto Blue Jays Keep 9.37 ERA Hurler, Brendon Little

Division Series - Toronto Blue Jays v New York Yankees - Game Four

GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – OCTOBER 08: Brendon Little #54 of the Toronto Blue Jays pitches during the seventh inning against the New York Yankees in game four of the American League Division Series at Yankee Stadium on October 08, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

Prior to their final game against the Yankees, the Blue Jays announced a couple of roster moves.

ROSTER MOVES: LHP Brendon Little reinstated from Paternity List and will be active today. LHP Ricky Tiedemann optioned to Triple-A,” the organization posted on social media before Sunday’s game.

Little was put on the paternity list a few days prior and welcomed a baby girl to his family. However, it is no secret that Little has struggled at the MLB level this year.

“Brendon Little returns from paternity leave – congrats on the birth of your daughter – Ricky Tiedemann has been optioned back to AAA,” Hazel Mae wrote on August 16th.

The 30-year-old holds a 9.37 ERA in 17 games. Additionally, he has three holds and 23 strikeouts in 16.1 innings of work.

Toronto Blue Jays Should Have Kept 23-Year-Old Ricky Tiedemann

New York Yankees v Toronto Blue Jays

GettyTORONTO, CANADA – AUGUST 15: Ricky Tiedemann #33 of the Toronto Blue Jays walks on the field after being called up from Triple-A ahead of an MLB game against the New York Yankees at the Rogers Centre on August 15, 2026 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. (Photo by Mark Blinch/Getty Images)

Having Tiedemann with the MLB club was a big deal. Frankly, it should have lasted longer than one game.

In his first shot with the Blue Jays, the 23-year-old recorded two strikeouts and surrendered two hits in 1.2 innings of work.

While these aren’t groundbreaking numbers, 1.2 innings is hardly enough time to evaluate where Tiedemann is at in his development. However, there is hope another recall will come soon.

In fact, MLB insider Keegan Matheson outlines how that could happen.

“News: Ricky Tiedemann has been optioned to Triple-A Buffalo. Brendon Little has been reinstated from the paternity list. I’d expect Tiedemann to get another shot this season, especially when rosters expand from 26 to 28 in September,” Matheson wrote on Sunday.

Having the roster expand by two players during the home stretch is great news for the Blue Jays.

Now, it’s just a matter of the team seizing the opportunity and giving Tiedemann a longer look at the MLB level.

 

 

Caleb Kerney Caleb covers the NHL, MLB, and Cricket for Heavy.com. He has covered professional hockey since 2022, including bylines at Dobber Prospects, The Hockey Writers, and The Hockey News. More about Caleb Kerney

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Toronto Blue Jays Made Mistake Keeping 9.37 ERA Hurler Over 23-Year-Old Arm

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