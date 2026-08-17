Toronto Blue Jays Made Mistake Keeping 9.37 ERA Hurler Over 23-Year-Old Arm

The Toronto Blue Jays are making waves with their recent series victories over the New York Yankees, Boston Red Sox, and Philadelphia Phillies. However, they are also making waves with their latest moves regarding Ricky Tiedemann and Brendon Little.

After winning the first two games of the series, the Blue Jays dropped their series finale against the Yankees in extra innings.

Toronto Blue Jays Keep 9.37 ERA Hurler, Brendon Little

Prior to their final game against the Yankees, the Blue Jays announced a couple of roster moves.

“ROSTER MOVES: LHP Brendon Little reinstated from Paternity List and will be active today. LHP Ricky Tiedemann optioned to Triple-A,” the organization posted on social media before Sunday’s game.

Little was put on the paternity list a few days prior and welcomed a baby girl to his family. However, it is no secret that Little has struggled at the MLB level this year.

“Brendon Little returns from paternity leave – congrats on the birth of your daughter – Ricky Tiedemann has been optioned back to AAA,” Hazel Mae wrote on August 16th.

The 30-year-old holds a 9.37 ERA in 17 games. Additionally, he has three holds and 23 strikeouts in 16.1 innings of work.

Toronto Blue Jays Should Have Kept 23-Year-Old Ricky Tiedemann

Having Tiedemann with the MLB club was a big deal. Frankly, it should have lasted longer than one game.

In his first shot with the Blue Jays, the 23-year-old recorded two strikeouts and surrendered two hits in 1.2 innings of work.

While these aren’t groundbreaking numbers, 1.2 innings is hardly enough time to evaluate where Tiedemann is at in his development. However, there is hope another recall will come soon.

In fact, MLB insider Keegan Matheson outlines how that could happen.

“News: Ricky Tiedemann has been optioned to Triple-A Buffalo. Brendon Little has been reinstated from the paternity list. I’d expect Tiedemann to get another shot this season, especially when rosters expand from 26 to 28 in September,” Matheson wrote on Sunday.

Having the roster expand by two players during the home stretch is great news for the Blue Jays.

Now, it’s just a matter of the team seizing the opportunity and giving Tiedemann a longer look at the MLB level.