Blue Jays GM Ross Atkins Has Candid Comment on Brett Bateman

Toronto Blue Jays general manager Ross Atkins shared a candid comment about the team’s rookie outfielder, Brett Bateman.

Bateman became a fan favorite after coming over in a trade from the Chicago Cubs at the trade deadline as part of the package for starting pitcher Kevin Gausman.

He responded by having a terrific two months in a Blue Jays uniform, hitting .329 with a .826 OPS and a 129 OPS+ while becoming a fan favorite for his all-out hustle and strong play.

But what will the Blue Jays have in store for Bateman in 2027?

Ross Atkins Comments on Brett Bateman

Speaking to reporters at the Blue Jays’ year-end press conference, Atkins shared his comments on Bateman’s rookie season.

“The hardest thing to evaluate is how well something will transition. I think players are transitioning in today’s game better, but I don’t think he could have transitioned any better from the minor leagues to another organization to the big leagues. So the confidence plays, moxie plays, baseball intellect and IQ really play, and he’s checking those boxes,” Atkins says.

“So, as it relates to next year, it’s similar to Ernie (Clement), we need to be cautious to how much pressure we put on players, to make sure we can support them. Sometimes supporting them means they are not relied upon for 162 (games).”

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Could Brett Bateman Win the Starting CF Job in 2027?

After such a strong rookie season, many fans would love to see Bateman win the starting CF job in 2027, but it remains to be seen if that’s the case, as neither Atkins nor Blue Jays manager John Schneider has come out and said directly that he is being handed the keys to the job.

As good as Bateman was in 2026, the league is going to make adjustments to him in 2026, so he’s going to have to make some adjustments back if he wants to have a great sophomore season that is as strong as his rookie year in the league was.

That being said, the results in his rookie season were obviously encouraging, and he could very well be the starting CF in 2027.