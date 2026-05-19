Hi, Subscriber

Toronto Blue Jays Announce Roster Move Before Yankees Game

  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
Getty
DETROIT, MICHIGAN - JUNE 28: Chase Lee #53 of the Detroit Tigers celebrates the win against the Minnesota Twins after the top of the ninth inning at Comerica Park on June 28, 2025 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images)

On Tuesday night, the Toronto Blue Jays will continue their series with the New York Yankees in the Bronx.

They are coming off a 7-6 loss on Monday.

Toronto Blue Jays Announce Roster Move

GettyChase Lee #52 of the Toronto Blue Jays poses for a portrait during photo day at the Toronto Blue Jays Player Development Complex on February 20, 2026 in Dunedin, Florida.

Before Tuesday’s game, the Blue Jays announced that they had made a roster move.

Keegan Matheson of MLB.com wrote: “News: Joe Mantiply has been placed on the 15-day injured list (left knee inflammation) Chase Lee is active.”

Lee is in his first season with the Blue Jays (and has appeared in one game).

He spent his rookie year (2025) with the Detroit Tigers, going 4-1 with a 4.10 ERA in 32 games.

Social Media Reacts

GettyChase Lee #53 of the Detroit Tigers delivers a pitch against the St. Louis Cardinals in the fourth inning at Busch Stadium on May 21, 2025 in St Louis, Missouri.

Here’s what people were saying on social media:

@bamaprobackup: “Chase Lee has been recalled by the Toronto Blue Jays. Hopefully for more than one game this time.”

@MariaAldrich20: “Chase Lee activated for the Blue Jays. His last appearance was on April 27, when he logged a 6.75 ERA and one SO through 1.1 innings pitched against the Red Sox.”

@SleeperBlueJays: “Chase Lee in the minors this season: 19.2 IP 1.83 ERA 1.37 WHIP”

Blue Jays Right Now

GettyManager John Schneider of the Toronto Blue Jays looks on before the game against the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on April 21, 2026 in Anaheim, California.

The Blue Jays come into the night as the third-place team in the American League East with a 21-26 record in 47 games.

They are 5-5 over their last ten games (and 8-15 in 23 games on the road).

Following three more games with the Yankees, the Blue Jays will return home to host the Pittsburgh Pirates on Friday night in Canada.

Last season, they beat the Yankees in the ALDS.

 

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

0 Comments

Toronto Blue Jays Announce Roster Move Before Yankees Game

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x