Toronto Blue Jays Announce Roster Move Before Yankees Game

On Tuesday night, the Toronto Blue Jays will continue their series with the New York Yankees in the Bronx.

They are coming off a 7-6 loss on Monday.

Toronto Blue Jays Announce Roster Move

Before Tuesday’s game, the Blue Jays announced that they had made a roster move.

Keegan Matheson of MLB.com wrote: “News: Joe Mantiply has been placed on the 15-day injured list (left knee inflammation) Chase Lee is active.”

Lee is in his first season with the Blue Jays (and has appeared in one game).

He spent his rookie year (2025) with the Detroit Tigers, going 4-1 with a 4.10 ERA in 32 games.

Social Media Reacts

Here’s what people were saying on social media:

@bamaprobackup: “Chase Lee has been recalled by the Toronto Blue Jays. Hopefully for more than one game this time.”

@MariaAldrich20: “Chase Lee activated for the Blue Jays. His last appearance was on April 27, when he logged a 6.75 ERA and one SO through 1.1 innings pitched against the Red Sox.”

@SleeperBlueJays: “Chase Lee in the minors this season: 19.2 IP 1.83 ERA 1.37 WHIP”

Blue Jays Right Now

The Blue Jays come into the night as the third-place team in the American League East with a 21-26 record in 47 games.

They are 5-5 over their last ten games (and 8-15 in 23 games on the road).

Following three more games with the Yankees, the Blue Jays will return home to host the Pittsburgh Pirates on Friday night in Canada.

Last season, they beat the Yankees in the ALDS.