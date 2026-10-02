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Ex-Toronto Blue Jays All-Star Still Owed $46 Million By Current MLB Team

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Toronto Blue Jays v Minnesota Twins
Getty
MINNEAPOLIS, MN - SEPTEMBER 25: Marcus Semien #10 of the Toronto Blue Jays hits a single against the Minnesota Twins in the third inning of the game at Target Field on September 25, 2021 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by David Berding/Getty Images)

The Toronto Blue Jays didn’t make the playoffs this year after finishing the season in last place in the American League East with a 79-83 record.

With Toronto’s season over, let’s take a look at a former Blue Jays All-Star who is still owed a lot of money by his current team.

Ex-Blue Jays All-Star Still Owed $46 Million By Mets

New York Mets v Texas Rangers
GettyARLINGTON, TEXAS – SEPTEMBER 22: Marcus Semien #10 of the New York Mets swings at a pitch during the sixth inning against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field on September 22, 2026 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Semien spent the first two seasons of his MLB career (2013-14) with the Chicago White Sox.

The White Sox traded him to the Oakland Athletics after the 2014 season.

Wild Card Round - Tampa Bay Rays v Oakland Athletics
GettyOAKLAND, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 02: Marcus Semien #10 of the Oakland Athletics slides in safe at third on a throwing error by Michael Brosseau #43 of the Tampa Bay Rays in the third inning of the American League Wild Card Game at RingCentral Coliseum on October 02, 2019 in Oakland, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

Semien played for Oakland through 2020. After the 2020 season, he signed a one-year, $18 million deal with the Blue Jays.

After his lone season with the Blue Jays, Semien signed a seven-year, $175 million contract with the Texas Rangers.

Texas Rangers Victory Parade
GettyARLINGTON, TEXAS – NOVEMBER 03: Marcus Semien #2 of the Texas Rangers lifts the Commissioner’s Trophy during the World Series Championship celebration at Globe Life Field on November 03, 2023 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Sam Hodde/Getty Images)

With Texas, Semien made two All-Star Teams and won the 2023 World Series.

The Rangers traded Semien to the New York Mets after the 2025 season. Texas received outfielder Brandon Nimmo in return.

New York Mets v Miami Marlins
GettyMIAMI, FLORIDA – SEPTEMBER 09: Marcus Semien #10 of the New York Mets high fives teammates after scoring during the second inning against the Miami Marlins at loanDepot park on September 09, 2026 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

Semien struggled in his first year with the Mets, posting 0.5 bWAR and a .215/.280/.340 slash line over 139 games.

Semien is under team control through the 2028 season. The Mets owe him $26 million in 2027 and $20 million in 2028.

Looking At Marcus Semien’s Time With Toronto

Toronto Blue Jays v Minnesota Twins
GettyMINNEAPOLIS, MN – SEPTEMBER 24: Marcus Semien #10 of the Toronto Blue Jays throws the ball to first base to get out Jorge Polanco of the Minnesota Twins in the fifth inning of the game at Target Field on September 24, 2021 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The Twins defeated the Blue Jays 3-1. (Photo by David Berding/Getty Images)

Semien had a brief but memorable stint with the Blue Jays.

In his lone season with Toronto, Semien made his first All-Star Team.

Minnesota Twins v Toronto Blue Jays
GettyTORONTO, ONTARIO – SEPTEMBER 18: Marcus Semien #10 and Bo Bichette #11 of the Toronto Blue Jays celebrate defeating the Minnesota Twins in their MLB game at the Rogers Centre on September 18, 2021 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. (Photo by Mark Blinch/Getty Images)

He posted 7.1 bWAR and a .265/.334/.538 slash line with a career-best 45 home runs and 102 RBI over 162 games with Toronto in 2021.

He also won a Gold Glove and a Silver Slugger in his only year with the Blue Jays. He finished third in American League MVP voting that season.

Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse

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Ex-Toronto Blue Jays All-Star Still Owed $46 Million By Current MLB Team

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