Ex-Toronto Blue Jays All-Star Still Owed $46 Million By Current MLB Team

The Toronto Blue Jays didn’t make the playoffs this year after finishing the season in last place in the American League East with a 79-83 record.

With Toronto’s season over, let’s take a look at a former Blue Jays All-Star who is still owed a lot of money by his current team.

Ex-Blue Jays All-Star Still Owed $46 Million By Mets

Semien spent the first two seasons of his MLB career (2013-14) with the Chicago White Sox.

The White Sox traded him to the Oakland Athletics after the 2014 season.

Semien played for Oakland through 2020. After the 2020 season, he signed a one-year, $18 million deal with the Blue Jays.

After his lone season with the Blue Jays, Semien signed a seven-year, $175 million contract with the Texas Rangers.

With Texas, Semien made two All-Star Teams and won the 2023 World Series.

The Rangers traded Semien to the New York Mets after the 2025 season. Texas received outfielder Brandon Nimmo in return.

Semien struggled in his first year with the Mets, posting 0.5 bWAR and a .215/.280/.340 slash line over 139 games.

Semien is under team control through the 2028 season. The Mets owe him $26 million in 2027 and $20 million in 2028.

Looking At Marcus Semien’s Time With Toronto

Semien had a brief but memorable stint with the Blue Jays.

In his lone season with Toronto, Semien made his first All-Star Team.

He posted 7.1 bWAR and a .265/.334/.538 slash line with a career-best 45 home runs and 102 RBI over 162 games with Toronto in 2021.

He also won a Gold Glove and a Silver Slugger in his only year with the Blue Jays. He finished third in American League MVP voting that season.