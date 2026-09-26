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Ex-Blue Jays Slugger Sends Out 4-Word Post While Thriving With New Team

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TORONTO, ON - AUGUST 14: Randal Grichuk #15 of the Toronto Blue Jays hits a triple in the fourth inning during a MLB game against the Texas Rangers at Rogers Centre on August 14, 2019 in Toronto, Canada. (Photo by Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images)

On Saturday, the Toronto Blue Jays are playing the second game of their series with the Cincinnati Reds (at home) in Canada.

The Blue Jays are coming off a 6-5 win on Friday night.

Ex-Blue Jays Slugger Sends Out 4-Word Post

GettyRandal Grichuk #34 of the Chicago White Sox is congratulated by teammates in the dugout after hitting a home run during the 4th inning of the game against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium on September 22, 2026 in Kansas City, Missouri.

Also on Saturday, former Blue Jays slugger Randal Grichuk sent out a four-word post to Instagram.

He has been thriving with the Chicago White Sox (who recently clinched a spot in the 2026 MLB playoffs).

Grichuk wrote: “It’s the Show Babyyyyy”

Here’s what people were saying in the comments:

Chicago White Sox: 🙌🙌”

@jessi.jays14: “Congrats to you on getting in the playoffs!!!”

@lukeurban_31: “Randal, you’re awesome.”

@jim.klingberg.3: “R.G. Thank you for coming to the White Sox and thank you for your professionalism and guidance with the young guys!!!”

GettyRandal Grichuk #34 of the Chicago White Sox hits a three-run home run against the Chicago Cubs during the fourth inning at Wrigley Field on August 17, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois.

Grichuk had been designated for assignment by the New York Yankees earlier this year.

He completely turned his season around with the White Sox.

Right now, Grichuk is batting .304 with 14 home runs and 41 RBIs.

Looking At Grichuk’s Run In Toronto

GettyRandal Grichuk #15 of the Toronto Blue Jays hit a two-run home run off of starting pitcher Logan Gilbert #36 of the Seattle Mariners that also scored Corey Dickerson #14 of the Toronto Blue Jays during the second inning of a game at T-Mobile Park on August 15, 2021 in Seattle, Washington.

Grichuk spent four seasons with the Blue Jays (2018-21).

MLB.com wrote (on January 19, 2018): “Toronto Blue Jays traded RHP Dominic Leone and RHP Conner Greene to St. Louis Cardinals for LF Randal Grichuk.”

He hit 31 home runs during the 2019 season.

In 2020, Grichuk appeared in two MLB playoff games for the franchise.

Grichuk’s Other MLB Stops

GettyRandal Grichuk #15 of the Toronto Blue Jays holds poses with his Roberto Clemente Award with manager Charlie Montoyo before playing the Baltimore Orioles in their MLB game at the Rogers Centre on September 23, 2019 in Toronto, Canada.

Grichuk was picked in the 1st round of the 2009 MLB Draft.

He spent the first four seasons of his career with the St. Louis Cardinals.

In addition to the Cardinals, Blue Jays, Yankees and White Sox, Grichuk has also had stops with the Colorado Rockies, Los Angeles Angels, Arizona Diamondbacks and Kansas City Royals over 13 seasons.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Ex-Blue Jays Slugger Sends Out 4-Word Post While Thriving With New Team

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