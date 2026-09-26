Ex-Blue Jays Slugger Sends Out 4-Word Post While Thriving With New Team

On Saturday, the Toronto Blue Jays are playing the second game of their series with the Cincinnati Reds (at home) in Canada.

The Blue Jays are coming off a 6-5 win on Friday night.

Ex-Blue Jays Slugger Sends Out 4-Word Post

Also on Saturday, former Blue Jays slugger Randal Grichuk sent out a four-word post to Instagram.

He has been thriving with the Chicago White Sox (who recently clinched a spot in the 2026 MLB playoffs).

Grichuk wrote: “It’s the Show Babyyyyy”

Here’s what people were saying in the comments:

Chicago White Sox: 🙌🙌”

@jessi.jays14: “Congrats to you on getting in the playoffs!!!”

@lukeurban_31: “Randal, you’re awesome.”

@jim.klingberg.3: “R.G. Thank you for coming to the White Sox and thank you for your professionalism and guidance with the young guys!!!”

Grichuk had been designated for assignment by the New York Yankees earlier this year.

He completely turned his season around with the White Sox.

Right now, Grichuk is batting .304 with 14 home runs and 41 RBIs.

Looking At Grichuk’s Run In Toronto

Grichuk spent four seasons with the Blue Jays (2018-21).

MLB.com wrote (on January 19, 2018): “Toronto Blue Jays traded RHP Dominic Leone and RHP Conner Greene to St. Louis Cardinals for LF Randal Grichuk.”

He hit 31 home runs during the 2019 season.

In 2020, Grichuk appeared in two MLB playoff games for the franchise.

Grichuk’s Other MLB Stops

Grichuk was picked in the 1st round of the 2009 MLB Draft.

He spent the first four seasons of his career with the St. Louis Cardinals.

In addition to the Cardinals, Blue Jays, Yankees and White Sox, Grichuk has also had stops with the Colorado Rockies, Los Angeles Angels, Arizona Diamondbacks and Kansas City Royals over 13 seasons.