Hi, Subscriber

Toronto Blue Jays Announce Shane Bieber, Jameson Taillon Updates During Royals Series

  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
Toronto Blue Jays v Washington Nationals
Getty
WASHINGTON, DC - JULY 28: Shane Bieber #57 of the Toronto Blue Jays pitches in the first inning against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park on July 28, 2026 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Jamie Sabau/Getty Images)

The Toronto Blue Jays are in the middle of a three-game series against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium.

The Blue Jays won the first game of the series 9-2 on Friday. Game 2 is slated to start at 7:10 p.m. EDT on Saturday.

Ahead of Saturday’s game, Blue Jays manager John Schneider announced updates on injured starting pitchers Shane Bieber and Jameson Taillon.

Toronto Blue Jays’ John Schneider Announces Shane Bieber, Jameson Taillon News

Toronto Blue Jays v Washington Nationals
GettyWASHINGTON, DC – JULY 29: Manager John Schneider #14 of the Toronto Blue Jays looks on from the dugout during the second inning against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park on July 29, 2026 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

The Blue Jays placed Taillon on the injured list with right elbow inflammation on Saturday. Toronto recalled left-hander Rickey Tiedemann as a corresponding move.

Via the Blue Jays on X:

ROSTER MOVES:

  • LHP Ricky Tiedemann recalled from Triple-A and will be active tonight
  • RHP Jameson Taillon (right elbow inflammation) placed on the 15-day IL

Taillon will likely be out for the season.

Toronto Blue Jays v Houston Astros
GettyHOUSTON, TEXAS – AUGUST 05: Jameson Taillon #56 of the Toronto Blue Jays pitches during the first inning against the Houston Astros at Daikin Park on August 05, 2026 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images)

Via Sportsnet’s Arden Zwelling on X:

Blue Jays have sent Jameson Taillon’s MRI out for additional assessment and opinion. They’re describing the injury as elbow inflammation. Taillon’s season is likely over but nothing official yet.

His rotation spot comes back around on Wednesday in Sacramento. Pitching plan TBD.

The Blue Jays acquired Taillon from the Chicago Cubs before the trade deadline. Taillon, who is set to be a free agent after this season, posted a 3.60 ERA in 10 innings across three starts after being acquired by Toronto.

As for Bieber, the right-hander has been on the IL since Aug. 24 due to right teres major inflammation.

Toronto Blue Jays v Tampa Bay Rays
GettyST PETERSBURG, FLORIDA – AUGUST 20: Shane Bieber #57 of the Toronto Blue Jays delivers a pitch in the third inning against the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field on August 20, 2026 in St Petersburg, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

Via MLB.com’s Keegan Matheson on X:

John Schneider says that “in a perfect world”, Shane Bieber will throw off a mound sometime next week.

Schneider estimates that Bieber is about a week and a half behind Trey Yesavage.

This season, Bieber has posted a 4.37 ERA with a 1.42 WHIP and 44 strikeouts over 55 2/3 innings.

Looking At The Toronto Blue Jays Right Now

Toronto Blue Jays v Cleveland Guardians
GettyCLEVELAND, OHIO – SEPTEMBER 03: Brandon Valenzuela #59 and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. #27 of the Toronto Blue Jays celebrate the team’s 6-3 win over the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field on September 03, 2026 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

The Blue Jays won seven of their last 10 games. Before the Royals series, they won two of three games against the Cleveland Guardians.

With a 71-71 record, Toronto is just one game behind Cleveland for the final American League Wild Card spot. The club is 13 1/2 games behind the Tampa Bay Rays for first place in the American League East.

Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse

0 Comments

Toronto Blue Jays Announce Shane Bieber, Jameson Taillon Updates During Royals Series

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x