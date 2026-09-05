Toronto Blue Jays Announce Shane Bieber, Jameson Taillon Updates During Royals Series

The Toronto Blue Jays are in the middle of a three-game series against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium.

The Blue Jays won the first game of the series 9-2 on Friday. Game 2 is slated to start at 7:10 p.m. EDT on Saturday.

Ahead of Saturday’s game, Blue Jays manager John Schneider announced updates on injured starting pitchers Shane Bieber and Jameson Taillon.

Toronto Blue Jays’ John Schneider Announces Shane Bieber, Jameson Taillon News

The Blue Jays placed Taillon on the injured list with right elbow inflammation on Saturday. Toronto recalled left-hander Rickey Tiedemann as a corresponding move.

Via the Blue Jays on X:

ROSTER MOVES:

LHP Ricky Tiedemann recalled from Triple-A and will be active tonight

RHP Jameson Taillon (right elbow inflammation) placed on the 15-day IL

Taillon will likely be out for the season.

Via Sportsnet’s Arden Zwelling on X:

Blue Jays have sent Jameson Taillon’s MRI out for additional assessment and opinion. They’re describing the injury as elbow inflammation. Taillon’s season is likely over but nothing official yet.

His rotation spot comes back around on Wednesday in Sacramento. Pitching plan TBD.

The Blue Jays acquired Taillon from the Chicago Cubs before the trade deadline. Taillon, who is set to be a free agent after this season, posted a 3.60 ERA in 10 innings across three starts after being acquired by Toronto.

As for Bieber, the right-hander has been on the IL since Aug. 24 due to right teres major inflammation.

Via MLB.com’s Keegan Matheson on X:

John Schneider says that “in a perfect world”, Shane Bieber will throw off a mound sometime next week.

Schneider estimates that Bieber is about a week and a half behind Trey Yesavage.

This season, Bieber has posted a 4.37 ERA with a 1.42 WHIP and 44 strikeouts over 55 2/3 innings.

Looking At The Toronto Blue Jays Right Now

The Blue Jays won seven of their last 10 games. Before the Royals series, they won two of three games against the Cleveland Guardians.

With a 71-71 record, Toronto is just one game behind Cleveland for the final American League Wild Card spot. The club is 13 1/2 games behind the Tampa Bay Rays for first place in the American League East.