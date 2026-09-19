Shane Bieber Shut Down for Rest of Blue Jays’ Regular Season

The Toronto Blue Jays have shut down starting pitcher Shane Bieber for the remainder of the regular season this year.

Bieber went on the 15-day IL on August 25, 2026, retroactive to August 21, 2026, with right teres major inflammation in his throwing shoulder.

He has been recovering ever since and is scheduled to throw a side session in Texas this weekend. However, with limited time left in the regular season, a return to the team’s rotation for the remainder of the club’s regular-season games is off the table.

Shane Bieber Shut Down for Remainder of Regular Season

Per Blue Jays reporter Arden Zwelling, Bieber has been ruled out for the remainder of the regular season, though he could still pitch in the postseason if Toronto somehow made it there.

“Shane Bieber (shoulder) is scheduled to throw a side session in Texas on Saturday. At this point, a regular season return is off the table. He’s building up in case Blue Jays reach the post-season,” Zwelling wrote on X.

Will the Blue Jays Re-Sign Shane Bieber?

Following this season, Bieber will become a free agent, and the question is: will the Blue Jays bring him back?

When he’s been healthy this season, Bieber has been serviceable for the Blue Jays, as he’s gone 5-2 with a 4.37 ERA and 0.6 bWAR in 11 starts and 55.2 IP.

Those aren’t ace-level numbers, as the former Cy Young winner is no longer a top-of-the-rotation arm, but for someone who can be a No. 4 or No. 5 starter, those numbers are fine.

This year, Bieber made $16 million for Toronto after he surprisingly picked up his player option last offseason.

The Blue Jays might want to bring him back next year, but it would likely be on some sort of deal that offered a lower base salary with incentives instead of the $16 million guaranteed salary he received this year.

Although Bieber hasn’t been great for Toronto, he is still someone who the team can use as a depth starter next season, so if the team and player can agree on a fair deal, perhaps he will make a return to the team next season.