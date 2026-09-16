Toronto Blue Jays Announce Troubling Shane Bieber News Before Tigers Game

The Toronto Blue Jays were crushed 10-1 on Tuesday by the Detroit Tigers. Pushing their playoff odds to roughly 21.8%, according to fangraphs.

Although it was a rough loss, the Blue Jays tossed a bullpen game. It wasn’t exactly ideal circumstances for a pitching staff that has eight pitchers on the injured list.

As they look to wrap up their series against Detroit and head to Texas, the Blue Jays get a bit of concerning news as starting pitcher Shane Bieber makes his way off the IL before the season ends.

Blue Jays Starter Shane Bieber Faces Setback In Rehab For Shoulder Injury

Toronto’s pitching woes continue as Shane Bieber’s bullpen session scheduled for Tuesday gets pushed back to at least Friday.

“Bieber’s (shoulder) bullpen session has been pushed back again to either Friday or Saturday, Hazel Mae of Sportsnet reports,” per CBS Sports.

Bieber did not throw his side today. Told me he went heavy throwing flat ground yesterday.Schneider now says Friday or Saturday for his side in Texas.Bieber pushing to return prior to end of reg season https://t.co/JgvYSNPZ6D — Hazel Mae (@thehazelmae) September 16, 2026

“Bieber was initially slated to throw off the mound Tuesday, but that got pushed back to Wednesday and now his bullpen session has been delayed again. The right-hander did throw on flat ground Tuesday, and he’s still aiming to return before the curtains close on the regular season. Bieber hasn’t pitched since Aug. 20 due to right shoulder inflammation, so even if he does return next week his workload would be relatively limited.”

The 31-year-old’s end of the season return timeline is beginning to look grim. With only 10 games left, Bieber will likely not pitch in 2026 again unless the Blue Jays make the playoffs.

Shane Bieber This Year

Before hitting the injured list in August, Shane Bieber had a bit of a down year on the mound. In just 11 games, Bieber has only pitched 55.2 innings, posting a 5-2 record with a 4.37 ERA.

His unprecedented stats follow suit with the significant time he’s spent on the IL this season. While his most recent trip began in August, Bieber started the season off with right elbow/forearm fatigue.

Bieber was unable to make his season debut until June 23.

Trey Yesavage Is Back This Weekend

Although unfortunate that Shane Bieber’s chances of returning this season are slim, 23-year-old right-hander Trey Yesavage is expected to return at the end of this weekend.

“Sounds like the #BlueJays plan to activate Trey Yesavage when he’s ready to pitch next,” BLue Jays beat writer Keegan Matheson wrote on X. “Could be Sunday in Texas, could be Monday in Baltimore.”

Yesavage is looking to return to the mound after a six week IL stint with knee inflammation.

“Trey Yesavage said his surgically repaired knee felt ‘really good’ during rehab outing and is ready for his next outing to be with Blue Jays,” Blue Jays beat writer said on X.

“It’s up to people that are higher up than me and make decisions,” Yesavage said of his injury. “But I think I’m ready to go and take some stress off the bullpen.”