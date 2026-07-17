Hi, Subscriber

Toronto Blue Jays Quietly Sign Former College Standout Pitcher Before White Sox Series

  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
Manager John Schneider of the Toronto Blue Jays, who just signed intriguing pitcher Reece Fields before the White Sox series.
Getty
DUNEDIN, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 18: Manager John Schneider #14 of the Toronto Blue Jays looks on during a spring training workout at the Toronto Blue Jays' Player Development Complex on February 18, 2026 in Dunedin, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

The Toronto Blue Jays have signed intriguing right-hander pitcher Reece Fields to a minor-league deal before this weekend’s Chicago White Sox series.

Via North Greenville Baseball on X: “Assistant Pitching Coach and former All-American and CWS MVP Reece Fields has signed to play with the Toronto Blue Jays. Congrats @fields_reece!!

Toronto Blue Jays Quietly Sign College Standout Pitcher Reece Fields Before Chicago White Sox Series

The Toronto Blue Jays quietly signed an intriguing pitcher before opening their series against the Chicago White Sox.

GettyANAHEIM, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 20: A detailed view of a Toronto Blue Jays hat in the dugout at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on April 20, 2026 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Joe Scarnici/Getty Images)

Fields has been pitching for the Missoula PaddleHeads of the Independent Pioneer League over the past few seasons.

Fields struggled during his first two seasons with the PaddleHeads, but has turned things around this season with a solid 3.51 ERA, a 1.23 WHIP and 54 strikeouts in 48 2/3 innings across 14 appearances (five starts).

More About Blue Jays’ Reece Fields

Fields, 24, pitched for Division II North Greenville from 2020-24. During his five seasons with the school, Fields posted a 4.14 ERA with a 1.21 WHIP and 342 strikeouts over 332 1/3 innings.

In 2022, Fields was the winning pitcher in the national championship game against Point Loma. He was also named the Conference Carolinas Pitcher of the Year, Conference Carolinas Male Athlete of the Year and the DII World Series MVP.

Back in Nov. 2022, Division II baseball expert Wayne Cavadi named Fields as a “pitcher to watch.” According to Cavadi, Fields has six pitches in his arsenal (at least at the time): a four-seamer (89-91), two-seamer (90-91), cutter (83-87), slider (78-81), spike curve (74-77), and developing change (80-82).

It’ll be interesting to see how Fields develops in the Blue Jays’ system. He will most likely be a reliever for the organization.

Toronto Blue Jays Right Now

Myles Straw #3, Daulton Varsho #5 and Nathan Lukes #38 of the Toronto Blue Jays celebrate on the field after defeating the San Diego Padres at Petco Park on July 10, 2026 in San Diego, California.

GettySAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA – JULY 10: Myles Straw #3, Daulton Varsho #5 and Nathan Lukes #38 of the Toronto Blue Jays celebrate on the field after defeating the San Diego Padres at Petco Park on July 10, 2026 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)

Toronto has a rough 45-51 record. It’s a surprise that the team has performed as poorly as they have so far, as they were just two outs away from winning the World Series last fall.

Luckily for Toronto, the American League is unusually weak this year. The club is just 2 1/2 games back of the Minnesota Twins and Seattle Mariners for the third AL Wild Card spot. If the team performs well over the next couple of weeks or so, they could end up buying at the Aug. 3 trade deadline. But if they struggle, there’s a good chance the front office will sell.

The Blue Jays are scheduled to begin a three-game series against the Chicago White Sox at 7:15 p.m. EDT at the Rogers Centre in Toronto on Friday. The Game will be available to watch on Apple TV.

Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse

0 Comments

Toronto Blue Jays Quietly Sign Former College Standout Pitcher Before White Sox Series

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x