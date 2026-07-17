Toronto Blue Jays Quietly Sign Former College Standout Pitcher Before White Sox Series

The Toronto Blue Jays have signed intriguing right-hander pitcher Reece Fields to a minor-league deal before this weekend’s Chicago White Sox series.

Via North Greenville Baseball on X: “Assistant Pitching Coach and former All-American and CWS MVP Reece Fields has signed to play with the Toronto Blue Jays. Congrats @fields_reece!!

Toronto Blue Jays Quietly Sign College Standout Pitcher Reece Fields Before Chicago White Sox Series

Fields has been pitching for the Missoula PaddleHeads of the Independent Pioneer League over the past few seasons.

Fields struggled during his first two seasons with the PaddleHeads, but has turned things around this season with a solid 3.51 ERA, a 1.23 WHIP and 54 strikeouts in 48 2/3 innings across 14 appearances (five starts).

More About Blue Jays’ Reece Fields

Fields, 24, pitched for Division II North Greenville from 2020-24. During his five seasons with the school, Fields posted a 4.14 ERA with a 1.21 WHIP and 342 strikeouts over 332 1/3 innings.

In 2022, Fields was the winning pitcher in the national championship game against Point Loma. He was also named the Conference Carolinas Pitcher of the Year, Conference Carolinas Male Athlete of the Year and the DII World Series MVP.

Back in Nov. 2022, Division II baseball expert Wayne Cavadi named Fields as a “pitcher to watch.” According to Cavadi, Fields has six pitches in his arsenal (at least at the time): a four-seamer (89-91), two-seamer (90-91), cutter (83-87), slider (78-81), spike curve (74-77), and developing change (80-82).

It’ll be interesting to see how Fields develops in the Blue Jays’ system. He will most likely be a reliever for the organization.

Toronto Blue Jays Right Now

Toronto has a rough 45-51 record. It’s a surprise that the team has performed as poorly as they have so far, as they were just two outs away from winning the World Series last fall.

Luckily for Toronto, the American League is unusually weak this year. The club is just 2 1/2 games back of the Minnesota Twins and Seattle Mariners for the third AL Wild Card spot. If the team performs well over the next couple of weeks or so, they could end up buying at the Aug. 3 trade deadline. But if they struggle, there’s a good chance the front office will sell.

The Blue Jays are scheduled to begin a three-game series against the Chicago White Sox at 7:15 p.m. EDT at the Rogers Centre in Toronto on Friday. The Game will be available to watch on Apple TV.