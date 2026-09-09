TORONTO, ONTARIO - OCTOBER 31: Alejandro Kirk #30 of the Toronto Blue Jays looks on against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the first inning in game six of the 2025 World Series at Rogers Center on October 31, 2025 in Toronto, Ontario. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)
On Wednesday afternoon, the Toronto Blue Jays will finish their series with the Athletics (in California).
They are coming off a 4-2 win on Tuesday.
Alejandro Kirk (who started at catcher) finished with one hit, one RBI and one strikeout in four at-bats.
Toronto Blue Jays Announce Kirk Change
For Wednesday’s game, the Blue Jays have announced their starting lineup.
@Massmax14: “Time to win the Series in Sacramento #BlueJays50”
Looking At The Blue Jays Right Now
Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.
He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar
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On Wednesday afternoon, the Toronto Blue Jays will finish their series with the Athletics (in California).They are coming off a 4-2 win on Tuesday.Alejandro Kirk (who started at catcher) finished with one hit, one RBI and one strikeout in four at-bats.Toronto Blue Jays Announce Kirk ChangeFor Wednesday’s game, the Blue Jays have announced their starting […]
Toronto Blue Jays Announce Sudden Alejandro Kirk Change