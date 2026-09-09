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Toronto Blue Jays Announce Sudden Alejandro Kirk Change

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TORONTO, ONTARIO - OCTOBER 31: Alejandro Kirk #30 of the Toronto Blue Jays looks on against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the first inning in game six of the 2025 World Series at Rogers Center on October 31, 2025 in Toronto, Ontario. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

On Wednesday afternoon, the Toronto Blue Jays will finish their series with the Athletics (in California).

They are coming off a 4-2 win on Tuesday.

Alejandro Kirk (who started at catcher) finished with one hit, one RBI and one strikeout in four at-bats.

Toronto Blue Jays Announce Kirk Change

GettyAlejandro Kirk #30 of the Toronto Blue Jays hits a single that scored a run against the Athletics during the sixth inning at Sutter Health Park on September 08, 2026 in Sacramento, California.

For Wednesday’s game, the Blue Jays have announced their starting lineup.

FantasyPros wrote: “TOR Blue Jays Lineup 09/09 1. Brett Bateman RF 2. Charles McAdoo LF 3. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. 1B 4. Alejandro Kirk DH 5. Kazuma Okamoto 3B 6. Andres Gimenez SS 7. Ernie Clement 2B 8. Brandon Valenzuela C 9. Myles Straw CF”

Kirk (who is batting 4th) has been moved to DH on Wednesday

The two-time MLB All-Star is in the middle of his 7th season at the MLB level (all with the Blue Jays).

He is currently batting .275 with 65 hits, nine home runs, 36 RBIs, 21 runs and one stolen base in 67 games.

Social Media Reacts To Lineup

GettyAlejandro Kirk #30 of the Toronto Blue Jays celebrates his solo home run with third base coach Carlos Febles #51 against the Athletics in the top of the second inning at Sutter Health Park on September 07, 2026 in Sacramento, California.

Here’s what people were saying about the team’s lineup:

@vlnzla59: “DH KIRK AND C VALI WHO ELSE SMILED”

@jaysclements: “dh kirk and catcher vali hello”

@Mhmmmmm_6: “DH Kirk good decisions”

GettyAlejandro Kirk #30 of the Toronto Blue Jays celebrates in the dugout after hitting a two-run home run to score in Brett Bateman #21 (not pictured) in the first inning of their MLB game against the Seattle Mariners at Rogers Centre on August 30, 2026 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

@wshsoftball: “interesting outfield arrangement but lets ride”

@Massmax14: “Time to win the Series in Sacramento #BlueJays50”

Looking At The Blue Jays Right Now

GettyVladimir Guerrero Jr. #27 of the Toronto Blue Jays reacts after he hit a single against the Athletics during the eighth inning at Sutter Health Park on September 08, 2026 in Sacramento, California.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Toronto Blue Jays Announce Sudden Alejandro Kirk Change

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