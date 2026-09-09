Toronto Blue Jays Announce Sudden Alejandro Kirk Change

On Wednesday afternoon, the Toronto Blue Jays will finish their series with the Athletics (in California).

They are coming off a 4-2 win on Tuesday.

Alejandro Kirk (who started at catcher) finished with one hit, one RBI and one strikeout in four at-bats.

Toronto Blue Jays Announce Kirk Change

For Wednesday’s game, the Blue Jays have announced their starting lineup.

FantasyPros wrote: “TOR Blue Jays Lineup 09/09 1. Brett Bateman RF 2. Charles McAdoo LF 3. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. 1B 4. Alejandro Kirk DH 5. Kazuma Okamoto 3B 6. Andres Gimenez SS 7. Ernie Clement 2B 8. Brandon Valenzuela C 9. Myles Straw CF”

Kirk (who is batting 4th) has been moved to DH on Wednesday

The two-time MLB All-Star is in the middle of his 7th season at the MLB level (all with the Blue Jays).

He is currently batting .275 with 65 hits, nine home runs, 36 RBIs, 21 runs and one stolen base in 67 games.

Social Media Reacts To Lineup

Here’s what people were saying about the team’s lineup:

@vlnzla59: “DH KIRK AND C VALI WHO ELSE SMILED”

@jaysclements: “dh kirk and catcher vali hello”

@Mhmmmmm_6: “DH Kirk good decisions”

@wshsoftball: “interesting outfield arrangement but lets ride”

@Massmax14: “Time to win the Series in Sacramento #BlueJays50”

Looking At The Blue Jays Right Now