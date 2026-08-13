Toronto Blue Jays Announce Sudden Roster News Before Red Sox Game

TORONTO, ONTARIO - OCTOBER 25: Manager John Schneider #14 of the Toronto Blue Jays looks on during batting practice before game two of the 2025 World Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Rogers Center on October 25, 2025 in Toronto, Ontario. (Photo by Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images)
GettyBrendon Little #54 of the Toronto Blue Jays pitches in the first inning against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park on July 28, 2026 in Washington, DC.
Little was picked in the 1st round of the 2017 MLB Draft by the Chicago Cubs.
He pitched in just one game for the Cubs at the MLB level.
The 30-year-old made his Blue Jays debut in 2024 (and is in his third season with the franchise).
GettyManager John Schneider removes Brendon Little #54 of the Toronto Blue Jays from the game against the New York Yankees during the sixth inning in game three of the American League Division Series at Yankee Stadium on October 07, 2025 in the Bronx borough of New York City.
Little has struggled this season.
Right now, he is 0-3 with a 9.98 ERA in 16 games.
Looking At The Blue Jays Right Now
GettyLouis Varland #77 of the Toronto Blue Jays celebrates the win with Vladimir Guerrero Jr. #27 after a game against the Boston Red Sox at Rogers Centre on August 12, 2026 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.
The Blue Jays are in the middle of a tough year after reaching Game 7 of the World Series.
They are currently the fourth-place team in the American League East with a 59-63 record in 122 games.
Over their last ten games, the Blue Jays have gone 7-3 (and they are 31-31 in 62 games at home).
GettyVladimir Guerrero Jr. #27 of the Toronto Blue Jays dives toward home plate to score a run on a single by Kazuma Okamoto #7 in the eighth inning of a game against the Boston Red Sox at Rogers Centre on August 12, 2026 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.
Following the Red Sox, the Blue Jays will remain at home to host the New York Yankees on Friday night.
Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.
He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar
On Thursday, the Toronto Blue Jays will finish their series with the Boston Red Sox in Canada.The Blue Jays have won each of the first three games in the series, so they are looking to go for the sweep.They are coming off a 6-4 win on Wednesday.UPDATE: The Blue Jays lost 7-0.Blue Jays Announce Roster […]
Toronto Blue Jays Announce Sudden Roster News Before Red Sox Game