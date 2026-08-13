Toronto Blue Jays Announce Sudden Roster News Before Red Sox Game

On Thursday, the Toronto Blue Jays will finish their series with the Boston Red Sox in Canada.

The Blue Jays have won each of the first three games in the series, so they are looking to go for the sweep.

They are coming off a 6-4 win on Wednesday.

UPDATE: The Blue Jays lost 7-0.

Blue Jays Announce Roster News

Ahead of Thursday’s game, the Blue Jays announced a roster update.

Brendon Little has been placed on the paternity list.

The Blue Jays wrote (via X): “ROSTER MOVES: 🔹 RHP Lazaro Estrada recalled from Triple-A and will be active today 🔹 LHP Brendon Little placed on the paternity list”

Looking At Little

Little was picked in the 1st round of the 2017 MLB Draft by the Chicago Cubs.

He pitched in just one game for the Cubs at the MLB level.

The 30-year-old made his Blue Jays debut in 2024 (and is in his third season with the franchise).

Little has struggled this season.

Right now, he is 0-3 with a 9.98 ERA in 16 games.

Looking At The Blue Jays Right Now

The Blue Jays are in the middle of a tough year after reaching Game 7 of the World Series.

They are currently the fourth-place team in the American League East with a 59-63 record in 122 games.

Over their last ten games, the Blue Jays have gone 7-3 (and they are 31-31 in 62 games at home).

Following the Red Sox, the Blue Jays will remain at home to host the New York Yankees on Friday night.