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Toronto Blue Jays Announce Sudden George Springer Change During Yankees Series

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LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 29: George Springer #4 of the Toronto Blue Jays looks on after game five of the 2025 World Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium on October 29, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Luke Hales/Getty Images)

On Saturday afternoon, the Toronto Blue Jays will continue their series with the New York Yankees in Canada.

They are coming off a 3-1 victory on Friday night.

George Springer finished with two strikeouts and one run in four at-bats.

Blue Jays Announce Sudden George Springer Change

GettyGeorge Springer #4 of the Toronto Blue Jays warms up ahead of their MLB game against the Boston Red Sox at Rogers Centre on April 29, 2026 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

For Saturday’s game, the Blue Jays have announced their starting lineup.

Via Underdog MLB: “Blue Jays 8/15 B. Bateman CF N. Lukes RF A. Kirk DH J. Sánchez LF K. Okamoto 3B A. Giménez SS B. Valenzuela C J. Smith 2B C. McAdoo 1B B. Fisher SP”

Springer has been removed from the lineup on Saturday.

The four-time MLB All-Star is currently batting .231 with 80 hits, 12 home runs, 37 RBIs, 44 runs and nine stolen bases in 93 games.

GettyGeorge Springer #4 of the Toronto Blue Jays slides home and avoids the tag from Connor Wong #12 of the Boston Red Sox in the sixth inning of their MLB game at Rogers Centre on August 10, 2026 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

Springer is in the middle of his 6th season with the Blue Jays.

Last season, he helped lead the franchise to the World Series for the first time since 1993.

Before Toronto, Springer had spent the first seven years of his career on the Houston Astros.

The 36-year-old played a major role in them winning the 2017 World Series title.

Social Media Reacts To Lineup

GettyKazuma Okamoto #7 of the Toronto Blue Jays celebrates the win with Charles McAdoo #26 after a game against the New York Yankees at Rogers Centre on August 14, 2026 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

Here’s what people were saying about the team’s lineup:

@JoshuaHowsam: “Somehow this lineup is going to get like 4 runs of Schlittler”

@kennedym46: “VALI IS PLAYING but no george or ernie when I’m there this afternoon”

@iiiToronto: “Lmaoo if THIS lineup beats the Yankees…”

GettyToronto Blue Jays players wait the result of a game deciding managers challenge in the ninth inning during a game against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park on August 7, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

@Aotekh: “Clement’s been cold, needs an off day. Gimenez up in the lineup is just what the team needs!”

@Vladdyisking__: “This Lineup against cam schlittler huhhhhh”

@mdpsnjournal: “No Ernie Clement, Vladimir Guerrero or George Springer in the starting line up today against Cam Schlittler. Alejandro Kirk will be the DH”

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Toronto Blue Jays Announce Sudden George Springer Change During Yankees Series

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