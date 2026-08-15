Toronto Blue Jays Announce Sudden George Springer Change During Yankees Series

On Saturday afternoon, the Toronto Blue Jays will continue their series with the New York Yankees in Canada.

They are coming off a 3-1 victory on Friday night.

George Springer finished with two strikeouts and one run in four at-bats.

Blue Jays Announce Sudden George Springer Change

For Saturday’s game, the Blue Jays have announced their starting lineup.

Via Underdog MLB: “Blue Jays 8/15 B. Bateman CF N. Lukes RF A. Kirk DH J. Sánchez LF K. Okamoto 3B A. Giménez SS B. Valenzuela C J. Smith 2B C. McAdoo 1B B. Fisher SP”

Springer has been removed from the lineup on Saturday.

The four-time MLB All-Star is currently batting .231 with 80 hits, 12 home runs, 37 RBIs, 44 runs and nine stolen bases in 93 games.

Springer is in the middle of his 6th season with the Blue Jays.

Last season, he helped lead the franchise to the World Series for the first time since 1993.

Before Toronto, Springer had spent the first seven years of his career on the Houston Astros.

The 36-year-old played a major role in them winning the 2017 World Series title.

Social Media Reacts To Lineup

Here’s what people were saying about the team’s lineup:

@JoshuaHowsam: “Somehow this lineup is going to get like 4 runs of Schlittler”

@kennedym46: “VALI IS PLAYING but no george or ernie when I’m there this afternoon”

@iiiToronto: “Lmaoo if THIS lineup beats the Yankees…”

@Aotekh: “Clement’s been cold, needs an off day. Gimenez up in the lineup is just what the team needs!”

@Vladdyisking__: “This Lineup against cam schlittler huhhhhh”

@mdpsnjournal: “No Ernie Clement, Vladimir Guerrero or George Springer in the starting line up today against Cam Schlittler. Alejandro Kirk will be the DH”