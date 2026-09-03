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2-Year Toronto Blue Jays Player Suddenly Cut By Current MLB Team

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TORONTO, ON - JULY 4: Leo Jimenez #49 of the Toronto Blue Jays takes the field for his major league debut against the Houston Astros in their MLB game at the Rogers Centre on July 4, 2024 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. (Photo by Mark Blinch/Getty Images)

On Thursday, the Toronto Blue Jays are playing the final game of their series with the Cleveland Guardians in Ohio.

After losing the first game, they responded with a huge 11-0 win on Wednesday.

2-Year Toronto Blue Jays Player Suddenly Cut

GettyLeo Jiménez #19 of the Miami Marlins lays down a sacrifice bunt in the ninth inning against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park on August 29, 2026 in Washington, DC.

Also on Wednesday, news came out that the Miami Marlins had designated former Blue Jays player Leo Jiménez for assignment.

Christina De Nicola of MLB.com wrote: “#Marlins will be recalling Deyvison De Los Santos and DFAing Leo Jiménez. With the recent additions of Jared Serna and Graham Pauley to the roster, that meant less 3B, 2B and 1B reps for Jiménez, who was out of Minor League options. DLS provides a righty power option at 1B/DH.”

Jiménez had been batting .199 with 33 hits, two home runs, 14 RBIs, 18 runs and one stolen base in 66 games.

Looking At Jiménez

GettyLeo Jiménez #19 of the Miami Marlins in action at loanDepot park on August 25, 2026 in Miami, Florida.

Jiménez spent the first two seasons of his career with the Blue Jays.

He turned 25 in May.

Over 147 career games, Jiménez is batting .203 with 76 hits, seven home runs, 34 RBIs, 38 runs and one stolen base.

It will be interesting to see if he gets claimed by another team this week.

Looking At The Blue Jays Right Now

GettyErnie Clement #22 and Josh Smith #9 of the Toronto Blue Jays celebrate the team’s 11-0 win over the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field on September 02, 2026 in Cleveland, Ohio.

The Blue Jays are currently the fourth-place team in the American League East with a 69-71 record in 140 games.

They have gone 6-4 over their last ten games (and are 32-36 in 68 games on the road).

Following the Guardians, the Blue Jays will remain on the road to visit the Kansas City Royals on Friday in Missouri.

Looking At The Marlins Right Now

GettyKyle Stowers #28 of the Miami Marlins gestures to the dugout after hitting a home run during the third inning against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium on September 02, 2026 in Kansas City, Missouri.

As for the Marlins, they are currently the third-place team in the National League East with a 71-69 record in 140 games.

They have gone 5-5 over their last ten games.

On Thursday night, the Marlins will finish their series with the Royals (in Kansas City).

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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2-Year Toronto Blue Jays Player Suddenly Cut By Current MLB Team

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