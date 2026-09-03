2-Year Toronto Blue Jays Player Suddenly Cut By Current MLB Team

On Thursday, the Toronto Blue Jays are playing the final game of their series with the Cleveland Guardians in Ohio.

After losing the first game, they responded with a huge 11-0 win on Wednesday.

2-Year Toronto Blue Jays Player Suddenly Cut

Also on Wednesday, news came out that the Miami Marlins had designated former Blue Jays player Leo Jiménez for assignment.

Christina De Nicola of MLB.com wrote: “#Marlins will be recalling Deyvison De Los Santos and DFAing Leo Jiménez. With the recent additions of Jared Serna and Graham Pauley to the roster, that meant less 3B, 2B and 1B reps for Jiménez, who was out of Minor League options. DLS provides a righty power option at 1B/DH.”

Jiménez had been batting .199 with 33 hits, two home runs, 14 RBIs, 18 runs and one stolen base in 66 games.

Looking At Jiménez

Jiménez spent the first two seasons of his career with the Blue Jays.

He turned 25 in May.

Over 147 career games, Jiménez is batting .203 with 76 hits, seven home runs, 34 RBIs, 38 runs and one stolen base.

It will be interesting to see if he gets claimed by another team this week.

Looking At The Blue Jays Right Now

The Blue Jays are currently the fourth-place team in the American League East with a 69-71 record in 140 games.

They have gone 6-4 over their last ten games (and are 32-36 in 68 games on the road).

Following the Guardians, the Blue Jays will remain on the road to visit the Kansas City Royals on Friday in Missouri.

Looking At The Marlins Right Now

As for the Marlins, they are currently the third-place team in the National League East with a 71-69 record in 140 games.

They have gone 5-5 over their last ten games.

On Thursday night, the Marlins will finish their series with the Royals (in Kansas City).