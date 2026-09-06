Toronto Blue Jays Suddenly Announce George Springer Change

On Sunday, the Toronto Blue Jays will complete their series with the Kansas City Royals in Missouri.

They have won each of the first two games, so they are looking to go for a sweep.

Most recently, the Blue Jays won by a score of 4-3 on Saturday.

George Springer finished with one walk, one run and one stolen base.

For Sunday’s game, the Blue Jays have announced their starting lineup.

Via FantasyPros: “TOR Blue Jays Lineup 09/06 1. Brett Bateman CF 2. Nathan Lukes RF 3. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. DH 4. Jesus Sanchez LF 5. Kazuma Okamoto 3B 6. Sean Keys 1B 7. Josh Smith 2B 8. Andres Gimenez SS 9. Brandon Valenzuela C”

Springer has been removed from the lineup on Sunday.

The four-time MLB All-Star is currently batting .248 with 101 hits, 14 home runs, 48 RBIs, 53 runs and 12 stolen bases in 110 games.

Springer is in the middle of his 13th season at the MLB level (and 6th with the Blue Jays).

Last year, he helped the Blue Jays reach the World Series.

Prior to Toronto, the 36-year-old had spent seven seasons on the Houston Astros (and won the 2017 World Series title).

Social Media Reacts To Lineup

Here’s what people were saying about the team’s lineup on Sunday:

@JohnnyGiunta_: “For the first time since legitimately 2025 I am confident in the fellas no matter what the lineup is. Man this rocks”

@quicklikelando: “I don’t like how it’s a whole different lineup”

@Brandon_N_Wile: “Another no Springer or Kirk game (at least to start)”

@SantanderIsKing: “Sweep today would really boost us in the standings especially with the a’s after.”

Looking At The Blue Jays Right Now

The Blue Jays are the fourth-place team in the American League East with a 72-71 record in 143 games.

They have won eight out of their last ten games.