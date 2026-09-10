Blue Jays Get Concerning News on $68 Million Starter

The Toronto Blue Jays are waiting on more clarity regarding Jameson Taillon‘s elbow. Manager John Schneider confirmed before Tuesday’s 4-2 win over the Athletics that Taillon is expected to visit a specialist soon to determine the severity of the issue. Toronto has since dropped the next game of the series to the Athletics 2-0, unable to generate any offense behind a solid bullpen effort.

Taillon is currently back in Toronto awaiting an appointment with Dr. Meister, who will review the results of his recent MRI, according to Arden Zwelling of Sportsnet. Zwelling reported the club will have a better sense of next steps once that visit takes place.

Taillon is in Toronto currently but will be going for an in-person visit with Dr. Meister in the near future. Blue Jays will have a better sense of next steps following that. https://t.co/bkm1HW9N8o — Arden Zwelling (@ArdenZwelling) September 8, 2026

Taillon’s Path to This Point

Taillon landed on the 15-day injured list with right elbow inflammation last Saturday in Kansas City. That came one day after leaving his start against the Kansas City Royals early, having thrown just 29 pitches across two innings. Given where things stand, it seems unlikely the soon-to-be free agent, currently in the final year of a four-year, $68 million contract, pitches again this season.

This latest setback comes just two starts after Toronto acquired Taillon from the Chicago Cubs. He’d already dealt with right forearm tendinitis that sidelined him for weeks and required a lone Triple-A rehab start before he briefly rejoined the rotation in Kansas City. Taillon has said this most recent discomfort felt different from that earlier issue, adding uncertainty to his outlook.

Complicating matters further, Taillon has already undergone Tommy John surgery twice, once in 2014 and again in 2019. Whether a third procedure becomes necessary remains unclear. But a scheduled visit with a renowned specialist is rarely a reassuring sign.

Taillon’s Numbers Since Joining Toronto

In three starts with the Blue Jays, Taillon has posted a 3.60 ERA and 5.59 FIP across 10 innings, with five walks and eight strikeouts. Across his full season split between Chicago and Toronto, he’s carrying a 5.65 ERA and 6.59 FIP over 18 starts, along with a career-low 11.9 percent strikeout-minus-walk rate and a career-worst minus-1.1 fWAR across 86 innings.

Final Word for the Blue Jays

Toronto won’t know much more until Taillon’s specialist visit is complete. Until then, the team is left waiting to see whether his season, and potentially more than that, is already over.