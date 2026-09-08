Former Toronto Blue Jays All-Star Thriving With Current MLB Team

On Monday, the Toronto Blue Jays opened up a series with the Athletics in Sacramento, California.

The Blue Jays are coming off a 6-1 loss to the Kansas City Royals on Sunday.

That said, they have been playing a lot better as of late.

Former Blue Jays Star Thriving With Dodgers

It’s worth noting that a former Blue Jays All-Star is in the middle of a hot streak with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Teoscar Hernández hit a three-run home run during Monday’s game against the Cincinnati Reds.

Katie Woo of The Athletic wrote: “Third straight game with a big three-run homer for the Dodgers. This time it’s Teoscar Hernández who unleashes a no-doubter into the Dodgers bullpen to make this a 5-1 game in the sixth.”

Hernández had the longest stint of his career with the Blue Jays (six seasons).

Social Media Buzzing

Here’s what people were saying:

Fabian Ardaya: “Teoscar Hernández continues to scald baseballs lately. His three-run shot makes it 5-1 Dodgers. He also has both Dodger hits so far tonight.”

Noah Camras: “Teoscar Hernández is red hot. He crushed a three-run home run and the Dodgers suddenly lead 5-1 over the Reds. This one was 112.6 mph off the bat. The Dodgers are so much better when Hernández is going — and right now, he’s going.”

Jack Harris: “Teoscar Hernández remains on fire, lining a three-run homer to left to help break this one open In his last 8 games, he’s 13-for-29 with 2 HR and 11 RBIs 5-1 Dodgers, btm 6th”

Just Baseball: “Teoscar Hernandez crushes a 3-run HR to extend LA’s lead! He’s got an .879 OPS in his last 15 games 🔥”

@DodgerInsider: “Make that 11 RBI in his last 8 games. Teoscar Hernández hits a 3-run homer in the sixth to give the Dodgers a 5-1 lead.”

Looking At Hernández

In addition to the Blue Jays and Dodgers, Hernández has also spent time with the Houston Astros and Seattle Mariners over 11 years at the MLB level.

He has made two All-Star Games (and won two World Series titles).