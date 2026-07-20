Tom Henke Reacts to the Sudden Passing of Duane Ward

Longtime Toronto Blue Jays closer Tom Henke reacted to the sudden passing of his former teammate Duane Ward.

On Sunday, the Blue Jays announced that Ward, who was part of the team’s World Series-winning teams in 1992 and 1993, had suddenly passed away at the age of 62.

Ward was in Toronto along with many of his former teammates as the Blue Jays were celebrating the two most successful years in the franchise’s history. But things took a somber turn when it was revealed that the reason Ward was not on the field during Saturday’s ceremonies was that he had passed away.

His death was completely shocking, and it made everyone in the Blue Jays’ organization sad, especially his former teammates who knew him and loved him.

Tom Henke Shares Reaction to Duane Ward’s Death

Speaking to Sportsnet’s Shi Davidi, Henke — who was in the Blue Jays bullpen with Ward for many years — shared his reaction to Ward’s shocking death, while also adding some further context to what happened to his longtime teammate.

“It really hasn’t set it in yet. I would have never guessed it. He looked a little tired, but that was it. It was a long trip for him (from his Las Vegas home to Toronto). He said he was kind of tired and was going to go to bed and get some rest for the next day. It was quite a shock,” Henke said.

While Henke is understandably saddened by Ward’s passing, he tried his best to remember the good times the two shared during all those great years out of the Blue Jays’ bullpen.

“We had a heck of a duo going. It changed the game a little bit as far as your starters didn’t have to go eight, nine innings anymore. Wardo would go in and pitch the seventh, eighth and I’d finish the ninth, or he’d pitch the seventh and I’d pitch eight, nine. Hopefully it gave the team a good feeling. I know the opposition felt that way, that we’d better get Toronto before it got to the seventh inning because you’d have Ward-Henke coming in and 90 per cent of the time, it was lights out,” Henke said.

Paul Beeston Devastated By Duane Ward’s Passing

Paul Beeston, the Blue Jays’ president emeritus, also shared his reaction to Ward’s passing, admitting he was devastated to hear the sad news.

“I’m shocked and really, really sad about it. He came up here to celebrate and this was Wardo at his best, he’s got all his teammates around him and he’s celebrating and he passes. … He was with us and was with the guys that he went to battle with. With the guys he smiled with and had fun with. I don’t know what to say. It’s not supposed to happen at 62 years old,” Beeston said.

Ward’s loss is a massive one for the Blue Jays’ family, and we at Heavy extend our deepest condolences to his family and to all of his former teammates for their loss.