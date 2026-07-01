Ex-Blue Jays Top Prospect Made History in Recent Outing

Former Toronto Blue Jays top pitching prospect Eric Pardinho made history in his most recent outing.

Toronto signed Pardinho in 2017 as he was ranked as the No. 5 prospect for the 2017-18 international period. He ended up inking a $1.4 million deal with Toronto out of Brazil.

Although Pardinho had plenty of hype around him, he never reached the MLB and was released by the Blue Jays organization in August. He’s now pitching for the Ottawa Titans in the Frontier League, and he made history on Tuesday.

The former Jays top prospect pitcher threw a no-hitter, which was the first no-hitter in franchise history for the Titans.

“HISTORY IN OTTAWA!! With tonight’s game official in the 8th inning, Eric Pardinho throws the Titans’ first NO-HITTER!!! 8 IP, 0 H, 0 ER, 0 BB, 8 K,” the team wrote on X.

The game was called due to weather, which is why he wasn’t able to go nine innings, but he retired 24-straight batters. Due to the fact that he didn’t complete 9 innings, it can’t be called a perfect game, but instead a no-hitter.

Pardinho pitched in the Blue Jays organization from 2018 until 2025, when he was surprisingly released.

Pardinho is a Former Blue Jays Top Prospect

When Toronto signed Pardinho out of Brazil, it was expected he would be a key part of the rotation.

However, Pardinho never reached the MLB and ended up having to shift to the bullpen. In 2025, he went 1-2 with a 4.01 ERA in 21 games, including 2 starts. He spent most of the time in Triple-A.

Pardinho was the Blue Jays’ fifth-ranked prospect in 2019. He was only behind Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Bo Bichette, Danny Jansen, and Nate Pearson.

In 2019, MLB Pipeline had high praise for Pardinho and his stuff, as they projected him to be a future MLB pitcher.

“Pardinho’s stuff and feel for pitching is exceptional for his age. His velocity has ticked up since signing, giving him a low 90s fastball with late life that can touch 96 mph. He pairs his heater with a plus curveball, his best secondary pitch, and he added a slider in 2018 that already has the makings of becoming at least average. The same can be said about Pardinho’s promising changeup, also a relatively new pitch for him,” the article read.

Unfortnately, Pardinho failed to reach the MLB with the Blue Jays and is now pitching in Ottawa.

Toronto Shuffles Pitching

As for the Blue Jays MLB club, veteran starter Patrick Corbin was moved to the bullpen.

“For one, it limits the times he’s seeing hitters, so he’s not having to try to navigate as deep into a game,” manager John Schneider said. “The pitch count has been high and not putting hitters away has been a thing for him. It’s about fine-tuning where he’s throwing the ball a bit and not having to navigate deeper, really.”

The Blue Jays will rely on a bullpen game on Wednesday. Rule 5 draft pick Spencer Miles could be a bulk reliever.

“We’re trying to navigate the best we can with his exact situation, which doesn’t really have any history to it with the lack of innings and things like that,” Schneider said. “I think he could get back up to that [four-inning] range, or use him and Corbin as a piggyback.”

The Blue Jays are 40-46.