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Toronto Blue Jays Swaps Out Struggling 12.00 ERA Pitcher For 21-Year-Old Arm

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The Toronto Blue Jays performed a couple of minor-league transactions in the middle of their series against the Boston Red Sox.

The Toronto Blue Jays have to keep the good times rolling against the Boston Red Sox. If they do, they have a shot at making the MLB Playoffs. At the same time, there is Blue Jays news involving Tomoya Kinjo and Angel Ynfante.

The Blue Jays aren’t completely out of the playoff picture. According to FanGraphs, Toronto still has an 8.2 percent chance of making the playoffs.

Toronto Blue Jays News: Tomoya Kinjo Moved, Angel Ynfante Activated

Boston Red Sox v Toronto Blue Jays

GettyTORONTO, CANADA – AUGUST 10: George Springer #4 of the Toronto Blue Jays slides home and avoids the tag from Connor Wong #12 of the Boston Red Sox in the sixth inning of their MLB game at Rogers Centre on August 10, 2026 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. (Photo by Cole Burston/Getty Images)

In the middle of their series against the Red Sox, the Blue Jays announced a couple of minor transactions.

According to the MiLB transactions log, the Blue Jays have made the following moves:

  • DSL Blue Jays Blue activated RHP Angel Ynfante from the 60-day injured list.
  • RHP Tomoya Kinjo assigned to DSL Blue Jays Red from DSL Blue Jays Blue.

Ynfante is a 21-year-old pitcher. The 6-foot, 178-pound righty has yet to play a game for the organization in 2026.

Kinjo is a 23-year-old right-handed pitcher. The 5-foot-11, 187-pound hurler signed with the organization back in April

Tomoya Kinjo Has 12.00 ERA During Toronto Blue Jays Tenure

Things have gone less than ideally for Kinjo this year.

Kinjo has played 10 games, six of which he has started. In those games, he is winless, with a 0-4 record. Additionally, he has 14 strikeouts and 30 walks in 15 innings pitched.

He has a whopping 3.13 WHIP on the year.

Simeon Woods Richardson Proving Worth vs. Boston Red Sox

Philadelphia Phillies v Toronto Blue Jays

GettyTORONTO, ON – JUNE 08: Simeon Woods Richardson #10 of the Toronto Blue Jays pitches in the fifth inning during the game against the Philadelphia Phillies at Rogers Centre on June 8, 2026 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. (Photo by Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images)

With the Blue Jays facing the Red Sox for a second time in four days on Tuesday night, the Blue Jays will need all of the arms they can get.

That is what makes Simeon Woods Richardson’s year with the team so important.

The 25-year-old has been stellar for Toronto in a small sample size. In four games, he has a 2-0 record, seven strikeouts, a 1.23 WHIP, and a 0.69 ERA.

With a compressed schedule for the rest of August, it is vital that they get innings out of dependable arms. Richardson is proving himself to be one of them.

 

Caleb Kerney Caleb covers the NHL, MLB, and Cricket for Heavy.com. He has covered professional hockey since 2022, including bylines at Dobber Prospects, The Hockey Writers, and The Hockey News. More about Caleb Kerney

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Toronto Blue Jays Swaps Out Struggling 12.00 ERA Pitcher For 21-Year-Old Arm

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