Toronto Blue Jays Announce Roster Decision on 5-Year MLB Player Before Tigers Game

The Toronto Blue Jays are currently taking on the Detroit Tigers in a weekend series. The rubber match is on Sunday afternoon.

Prior to Sunday’s game, the Blue Jays announced a roster decision with one of their pitchers.

Tommy Nance Heads to Injured List.

Per the Blue Jays social media team, Tommy Nance is headed to the 15-day IL with right forearm discomfort, and Toronto is recalling left-handed pitcher Adam Macko.

Blue Jays reporter Keegan Matheson also wrote (on May 17):

“News: Tommy Nance has been placed on the 15-day IL with right forearm discomfort. Lefty Adam Macko is up for his MLB debut. Macko is the #BlueJays’ No. 21 prospect.”

If Macko appears in a game, it will be his Major League Baseball debut.

Macko had already been on the Blue Jays’ 40-man roster, so it was a semi-obvious roster move once Tommy Nance had gone down with an injury.

Tommy Nance’s MLB Career

Tommy Nance is a five-year MLB veteran. He played with the Miami Marlins and Chicago Cubs before joining the Blue Jays in 2024. This is his third season with the Blue Jays.

He’s tallied 146 total innings in his career and holds an ERA of 4.32 with 162 strikeouts. In 2026, Nance has an earned run average of 4.05 over 20 innings. Last season with Toronto was particularly good for Nance, who posted an ERA of 1.99 over 30+ innings. He has a career record of 5-9, and has pitched in 131 games in his MLB career.

Once he returns from the Injured List, it’s likely he’ll be reinstated unless Adam Macko really shines with his opportunity.

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The Blue Jays Right Now…

The Toronto Blue Jays continue to deal with injuries to their pitching staff.

They are still five games below .500 (20-25), and have struggled on the road this season with a 7-14 record.

After their weekend series against the Detroit Tigers, the Blue Jays are staying on the road to face the New York Yankees. It’s a four-game set with their division rival to begin next week.

It will be interesting to see what role Adam Macko has with the team and what other decisions the Blue Jays front office and coaching staff make with their pitchers. Toronto is a team in MLB with firm playoff aspirations, so they can’t afford to fall too far behind.