Toronto Blue Jays Announce Sudden Kazuma Okamoto Change Before Red Sox Series

The Toronto Blue Jays will begin a four-game series against the Boston Red Sox at Rogers Centre at 7:07 p.m. EDT on Monday.

Ahead of the series opener, the Blue Jays announced a last-minute lineup change involving Kazuma Okamoto.

Toronto Blue Jays Make Sudden Kazuma Okamoto Change Before Red Sox Series

Originally, Okamoto was in the Blue Jays’ starting lineup batting seventh and playing third base today.

Unfortunately, that is no longer the case. Okamoto has been scratched from the lineup.

The Toronto Blue Jays wrote (X): “UPDATE: 3B Kazuma Okamoto was removed from tonight’s starting lineup with a left knee contusion.”

Sportsnet’s Ben Nicholson-Smith wrote (X): “Kazuma Okamoto scratched & replaced by Charles McAdoo in Jays lineup tonight Okamoto recently fouled a ball off his knee and is considered day to day per John Schneider”

Here is the Blue Jays’ updated lineup:

Looking at Blue Jays 3B Kazuma Okamoto

Okamoto signed a four-year, $60 million contract with the Blue Jays out of Japan this offseason.

This year, Okamoto has hit .225/.299/.429 with 24 home runs, 15 doubles and 70 RBI in 475 plate appearances over 116 games.

Toronto Blue Jays Right Now

The Blue Jays just won two of three games against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park this past weekend. They have won six of their last 10 games.

Toronto is in last place in the American League East.

The club is 16 games back of the first-place Tampa Bay Rays.

As for the Wild Card standings, the Blue Jays are just 3 1/2 games behind the Texas Rangers for the third American League Wild Card spot with a 56-63 record.