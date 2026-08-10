Toronto Blue Jays Announce Sudden Kazuma Okamoto Change Before Red Sox Series

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - JULY 24: Kazuma Okamoto #7 of the Toronto Blue Jays runs the bases after hitting a three-run home run against the Boston Red Sox during the seventh inning at Fenway Park on July 24, 2026 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Brian Fluharty/Getty Images)
Ahead of the series opener, the Blue Jays announced a last-minute lineup change involving Kazuma Okamoto.
Toronto Blue Jays Make Sudden Kazuma Okamoto Change Before Red Sox Series
GettyPHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – AUGUST 9: Kazuma Okamoto #7 of the Toronto Blue Jays bats in the sixth inning during the game against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park on August 9, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The Phillies won 7-6 in 12 innings. (Photo by Hunter Martin/Getty Images)
Originally, Okamoto was in the Blue Jays’ starting lineup batting seventh and playing third base today.
Unfortunately, that is no longer the case. Okamoto has been scratched from the lineup.
GettyPHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – AUGUST 9: Kazuma Okamoto #7 of the Toronto Blue Jays smiles in the dugout after scoring a run in the eighth inning during the game against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park on August 9, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The Phillies won 7-6 in 12 innings. (Photo by Hunter Martin/Getty Images)
Sportsnet’s Ben Nicholson-Smith wrote (X): “Kazuma Okamoto scratched & replaced by Charles McAdoo in Jays lineup tonight Okamoto recently fouled a ball off his knee and is considered day to day per John Schneider”
GettyWASHINGTON, DC – JULY 29: Kazuma Okamoto #7 of the Toronto Blue Jays is tagged out by Jorbit Vivas #84 of the Washington Nationals during the first inning at Nationals Park on July 29, 2026 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)
Okamoto signed a four-year, $60 million contract with the Blue Jays out of Japan this offseason.
This year, Okamoto has hit .225/.299/.429 with 24 home runs, 15 doubles and 70 RBI in 475 plate appearances over 116 games.
Toronto Blue Jays Right Now
GettyWASHINGTON, DC – JULY 29: Manager John Schneider #14 of the Toronto Blue Jays looks on from the dugout during the second inning against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park on July 29, 2026 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)
The Blue Jays just won two of three games against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park this past weekend. They have won six of their last 10 games.
Toronto is in last place in the American League East.
GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 19: John Schneider #14 of the Toronto Blue Jays walks to the mound after Adam Macko #64 pitched during the sixth inning against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium on May 19, 2026 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Ishika Samant/Getty Images)
As for the Wild Card standings, the Blue Jays are just 3 1/2 games behind the Texas Rangers for the third American League Wild Card spot with a 56-63 record.
Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse
Toronto Blue Jays Announce Sudden Kazuma Okamoto Change Before Red Sox Series