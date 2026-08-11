Toronto Blue Jays Promote 26-Year-Old Hurler During Boston Red Sox Series

The Toronto Blue Jays are looking to extend their win streak to two on Tuesday night against the Boston Red Sox. At the same time, recent Blue Jays news involving Bradley Wilson has surfaced.

The Blue Jays can do a lot of damage in their series against the Red Sox. If they could pull off a sweep, it would significantly close the gap between Toronto and the Baltimore Orioles, New York Yankees, Tampa Bay Rays, and Red Sox.

Prior to Game 2, word got out about Trey Yesavage. Keegan Matheson shared an update.

“News: Trey Yesavage had surgery to repair his left meniscus. The #BlueJays are not ruling him out for the year, and will evaluate him over the next few weeks. It will obviously depend on how competitive they are down the stretch, too,” Matheson wrote on August 11th, prior to the first pitch of Game 2.

Tonight’s pitching battle will be headlined by Dylan Cease for the Blue Jays and Patrick Sandoval for the Red Sox.

Toronto Blue Jays Announce Bradley Wilson News

In addition to the promotions of JoJo Parker, Johnny King, and Daniel Guerra, Wilson has been promoted.

Parker, King, and Guerra have all been promoted from the Vancouver Canadians to the New Hampshire Fisher Cats. Alternatively, Wilson has been promoted from the Dunedin Blue Jays to the Canadians.

Dunedin announced the news on social media on Monday.

“BRAD IS MOVING UP. Congratulations to RHP Bradley Wilson on his promotion to High-A,” the post reads.

Wilson is a 26-year-old right-handed pitcher. The 6-foot-4, 198-pound hurler was originally signed by the Blue Jays organization in May 2026.

Bradley Wilson’s Year With the Toronto Blue Jays Organization

Wilson has pitched in 14 games so far this year for the Dunedin Blue Jays.

In those games, he has a 6.05 ERA, 41 strikeouts, and one hold in 41.2 innings. Wilson owns a 1-2 win-loss record.

More on Bradley Wilson

Wilson’s contract with the Florence Y’alls of the Frontier League was purchased earlier this year.

During his time with the Y’alls, Wilson operated as both a starter and reliever. The Y’alls press release offers a bit of a scouting report on Wilson.

“Wilson first arrived in Florence midway through the 2025 season and quickly established himself as one of the organization’s most versatile arms,” the press release states. “Utilized both as a starter and out of the bullpen, the 25-year-old showcased an advanced feel for pitching and an ability to attack hitters in multiple roles. Down the stretch in 2025, Wilson made six starts for the Y’alls and finished the season with a 5.12 ERA while flashing the electric stuff that would eventually catch the attention of Major League scouts.”

“Featuring a fastball that consistently sat in the mid-90s paired with a sharp mix of secondary offerings, Wilson combined swing-and-miss ability with excellent command throughout his time in Florence.”

With all the movement within the Blue Jays organization recently, this could be one player for Blue Jays fans to keep an eye on.

Game 2 Versus Boston Red Sox

Game 1 between the Blue Jays and Red Sox saw standout performances from Charles McAdoo and Simeon Woods Richardson.

But who will be the hero for Game 2?

Cease will be the starter for the Blue Jays. The most dangerous hitter against Cease on the Red Sox roster is Jake Rogers. The 31-year-old catcher owns a .500 batting average against Toronto’s ace.

In two at-bats, Rogers has recorded one home run.

On the flip side, no Blue Jays batter in the lineup has recorded a home run against Sandoval. However, Vladimir Guerrero Jr, Josh Smith, and Alejandro Kirk have at least a .400 batting average against the southpaw.

Tonight’s game will start at 7:07 PM Eastern Time.