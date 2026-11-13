Blue Jays Receive Multiple Trade Offers for Gold Glove Finalist

Toronto Blue Jays general manager Ross Atkins is in for a busy offseason. The team’s top official is attempting to revamp his roster after a disappointing 2026. This includes bringing in multiple key players in free agency, potentially even superstar ace Tarik Skubal. However, Toronto is also being linked with significant trades. This includes both adding players and subtracting them.

The Athletic’s Mitch Bannon is reporting that the Toronto Blue Jays are receiving phone calls about several players. This list includes Ernie Clement and Davis Schneider. Both of these players endured down campaigns this past season and could be looking for a change of scenery, especially if Atkins signs players in their positions. Nevertheless, the duo is not the only Toronto players getting attention from clubs.

“Another player teams are asking about is catcher Brandon Valenzuela,” writes Bannon. “He might be one of the best backups in baseball due to his elite defense, but is keeping him behind Alejandro Kirk maximizing the Jays’ value, or could he be part of a move to address other needs? The Cincinnati Reds are at least one team that’s been interested previously.”

Valenzuela slashed just .222/.307/.372 in his rookie season with the Toronto Blue Jays. Despite this, as Bannon alluded to, the budding star is regarded as one of the better defensive catchers in baseball. In fact, he was recently nominated for a Gold Glove Award. Although he committed nine errors, the Mexican rookie has been praised for his ability to throw runners out (league-leading 43 assists).

Toronto Blue Jays Likely to Receive Solid Trade Offer for Brandon Valenzuela

The Toronto Blue Jays are likely not in a rush to trade away Valenzuela. After all, he is projected to earn around $1 million in 2027 and will not be a free agent until 2032. Nevertheless, Kirk still has four seasons remaining on his five-year, $58 million contract. At the moment, the Blue Jays veteran is scheduled to be the sixth-highest-paid catcher in baseball next season.

Because of this, Kirk will be Toronto’s starting catcher in 2027. Although Valenzuela is one of MLB’s better backups, the Blue Jays have several roster needs and could address one of them by dealing the youngster. Cincinnati would almost certainly not be the only team interested in acquiring the Gold Glove finalist. Because he is under team control for the next five years, Atkins would likely receive a solid package in return.

Toronto Hoping to Address Needs in Free Agency

The Toronto Blue Jays, however, will likely be patient in the Valenzuela situation. This is unless, of course, the club is blown away by a trade offer. Can Atkins address all of his team’s needs without giving up on the star rookie? Free agency will be incredibly important to Toronto this winter.

The Blue Jays are already linked to several starting pitchers, including Trevor Rogers and Skubal. They are also expected to be involved in the sweepstakes for several available hitters. Toronto has been named as a potential landing spot for Japanese star infielder/outfielder Teruaki Sato.

Keeping Valenzuela and using Clement and Schneider as trade bait could be the smart move for the Toronto Blue Jays. Clement would surely become available if Atkins brought in a new second baseman in free agency. Ultimately, the young catcher’s future in Toronto likely hinges on other moves Atkins makes this winter.