Blue Jays Linked to $70 Million Star to Address Key Need

The Toronto Blue Jays will be looking to revamp their roster this winter. After struggling in 2026, general manager Ross Atkins has plenty of work to in the offseason. Offense will certainly be an area of focus for the team’s top exec. Nevertheless, Toronto also has a specific need on the mound.

The Blue Jays are entering the winter without a left-handed starting pitcher. Veteran Patrick Corbin was the only Toronto southpaw to start more than six games for the team this past season. Corbin, however, is not a free agent after his one-year deal expired. Because of this, Sports Illustrated’s Yirsandy Rodriguez believes the Blue Jays should target former Baltimore Orioles star Trevor Rogers.

“We still do not have certainty about several of the key decisions the Jays will face, and how they will address their starting pitching problems in particular,” writes Rodriguez. “That inevitably means Toronto will have to turn its attention to the free-agent market. That said, I think Rogers has everything it takes to be a pitcher of interest for a rotation that lacks left-handed arms capable of providing value.”

If the Toronto Blue Jays want to add Rogers, it will cost them a pretty penny. The lefty ace previously earned $6.2 million in 2026, but is set for a big pay raise in free agency. In fact, Bleacher Report’s Joel Reuter recently projected that the pitcher will receive a four-year, $70 million deal in the offseason. If true, the star will get one of the top 10 MLB contracts in free agency this year.

Toronto Blue Jays may not be Able to Afford Trevor Rogers due to Other Pursuits

One potential issue with the Toronto Blue Jays’ possible pursuit of Rogers is the fact that Atkins desperately needs to add hitters to his team. Statistically speaking, Toronto had the worst offense in baseball in 2026. In fact, their 4.0 runs per game and 152 home runs were both the lowest totals in the league this past season.

Outfield, particularly left field, has been widely viewed as the biggest offseason need for the Blue Jays. As a result, top free-agent sluggers Randy Arozarena and Seiya Suzuki have already been linked with Toronto. Because either of these star outfielders will cost a ton of money, it remains to be seen if Atkins is able to also bring in Rogers.

MLB.com’s Keegan Matheson, however, has also urged the Toronto Blue Jays to target a quality starting pitcher. While offense is a priority, Atkins also has to bolster his rotation. As of now, Dylan Cease, José Soriano, Trey Yesavage, Cody Ponce, and Spencer Miles are penciled in as Toronto’s starters in 2027. All of these pitchers are right-handed, and Rogers could be placed into the middle of the rotation.

Toronto Needs a Left-Handed Pitcher Like Rogers

Rogers may not be targeted as a true ace by the Toronto Blue Jays. Nevertheless, he has posted solid numbers over the last two seasons. In fact, the southpaw has a combined 3.16 ERA during this timeframe in Baltimore. His stellar 2025 earned him a ninth-place finish in the American League Cy Young voting. Tarik Skubal is obviously this year’s top free agent prize, but the former Orioles star is viewed as the next best lefty available on the market.