Ex-Toronto Blue Jays Bust Player Dealt Tough Injury News

Before the 2025 season, the Toronto Blue Jays signed reliever Jeff Hoffman to a three-year, $33 million contract.

Well, safe to say that deal didn’t quite work out, as Hoffman was traded by Toronto in the middle of the 2026 season.

However, perhaps some arm issues played a role in his 2026 campaign, as on Tuesday (10/27), a piece of injury news regarding Jeff Hoffman emerged.

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Jeff Hoffman Undergoes Elbow Surgery

At the MLB trade deadline in 2026, the Blue Jays traded Jeff Hoffman to the Minnesota Twins.

Reports have surfaced that Hoffman has undergone elbow surgery.

MLBTR.com’s Darragh McDonald wrote (about Hoffman’s injury):

“The Twins announced that right-hander Jeff Hoffman has undergone arthroscopic surgery on his right elbow, a procedure that involved debridement and the removal of a bone chip. The club expects the righty to begin a throwing program in eight weeks and be ready for the start of the 2027 season. Dan Hayes of The Athletic passed the information along.”

Hoffman is a pitcher who perhaps most Blue Jays fans would like to forget ever played for their organization.

Across 48 innings in 2026 with the Blue Jays, Hoffman boasted an ERA under 4.o0, but he was demoted from his closer role.

Over parts of two seasons (2025 and 2026) with the Blue Jays, Hoffman logged an ERA of 4.19 over 110+ innings pitched.

While he was a solid closer in 2025, Hoffman surrendering the crucial Game Seven home run in the 2025 World Series leaves a lot of salt in the wound of Blue Jays fans’ hearts.

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