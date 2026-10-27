Hi, Subscriber

Ex-Toronto Blue Jays Bust Player Dealt Tough Injury News

  • 218 Views
  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
Texas Rangers v Toronto Blue Jays
Getty
TORONTO, CANADA - JUNE 28: Jeff Hoffman #23 of the Toronto Blue Jays pitches in the seventh inning of an MLB game against the Texas Rangers at Rogers Centre on June 28, 2026 in Toronto, Canada. (Photo by Cole Burston/Getty Images)

Before the 2025 season, the Toronto Blue Jays signed reliever Jeff Hoffman to a three-year, $33 million contract.

Well, safe to say that deal didn’t quite work out, as Hoffman was traded by Toronto in the middle of the 2026 season.

However, perhaps some arm issues played a role in his 2026 campaign, as on Tuesday (10/27), a piece of injury news regarding Jeff Hoffman emerged.

More MLB on Heavy: Ex-St. Louis Cardinals Player Suddenly Released by Astros

Jeff Hoffman Undergoes Elbow Surgery

Tampa Bay Rays v Toronto Blue Jays
GettyTORONTO, CANADA – JULY 22: Jeff Hoffman #23 of the Toronto Blue Jays reacts in a break in play against the Tampa Bay Rays during the sixth inning in their MLB game at the Rogers Centre on July 22, 2026 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. (Photo by Mark Blinch/Getty Images)

At the MLB trade deadline in 2026, the Blue Jays traded Jeff Hoffman to the Minnesota Twins.

Reports have surfaced that Hoffman has undergone elbow surgery.

MLBTR.com’s Darragh McDonald wrote (about Hoffman’s injury):

“The Twins announced that right-hander Jeff Hoffman has undergone arthroscopic surgery on his right elbow, a procedure that involved debridement and the removal of a bone chip. The club expects the righty to begin a throwing program in eight weeks and be ready for the start of the 2027 season. Dan Hayes of The Athletic passed the information along.”

Hoffman is a pitcher who perhaps most Blue Jays fans would like to forget ever played for their organization.

Across 48 innings in 2026 with the Blue Jays, Hoffman boasted an ERA under 4.o0, but he was demoted from his closer role.

Over parts of two seasons (2025 and 2026) with the Blue Jays, Hoffman logged an ERA of 4.19 over 110+ innings pitched.

While he was a solid closer in 2025, Hoffman surrendering the crucial Game Seven home run in the 2025 World Series leaves a lot of salt in the wound of Blue Jays fans’ hearts.

More MLB on Heavy: Atlanta Braves Urged to Make Major Signing of Former Blue Jays All-Star Pitcher

 

 

TJ French covers the MLB for Heavy. TJ is a graduate of the University of Georgia. He has 2+ years of writing experience. Follow TJ French on X: @tj_french5 More about TJ French

0 Comments

Ex-Toronto Blue Jays Bust Player Dealt Tough Injury News

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

More Heavy on Blue Jays News

More Heavy on Blue Jays News ↓
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x