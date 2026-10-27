Atlanta Braves Urged to Make Major Signing of Former Blue Jays All-Star Pitcher

The Atlanta Braves have recently been predicted to sign former Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Kevin Gausman.

In a recent rumors piece for FanSided.com, MLB writer John Perotto names one player that every MLB playoff team this year should sign in free agency, and for the Braves, it’s Kevin Gausman.

Perotto wrote (about the Braves):

“The Braves won the National League East this year despite having a rotation ravaged by injuries. So, adding pitching depth is a top priority, and a proven innings-eater like Gausman would help. There’s reason to think he could rebound after a down 2027; it wasn’t that long ago that he was powering the Blue Jays to the World Series.”

It would be a very interesting signing for the Atlanta Braves to make, and it could be a reunion, as Gausman pitched for Atlanta during the 2018 and 2019 seasons.

In 2026, Gausman boasted an ERA of 4.51 over 32 starts. As Perotto notes, Gausman is a certified innings-eater.

More MLB on Heavy: Braves-Astros Trade Pitch Lands World Series MVP in Atlanta for JR Ritchie, 2 Prospects

What is Kevin Gausman’s Market Value in Free Agency

The Atlanta Braves considering signing Kevin Gausman is very contingent upon how much the 2X MLB All-Star starter is demanding.

His last contract was a five-year, $110 million pact, but he’s certainly not going to receive as lucrative a contract this go-around.

Per Spotrac.com, Gausman could earn a four-year deal worth up to $76 million.

Speaking to Kevin Gausman’s tenure with the Braves very quickly, it was a tale of two seasons.

In 2018, Gausman had a 2.87 ERA over 10 starts with Atlanta, but in 2019, Gausman posted an ugly ERA of 6.19+ over 16 starts.

More MLB on Heavy: Los Angeles Dodgers Trade Pitch Nets Nationals’ All-Star Infielder

Should the Braves Sign Kevin Gausman?

Now, the final question of this recent rumor regarding Kevin Gausman being a potential fit in Atlanta is whether the Braves should actually think about signing him.

Atlanta has one of the best aces in MLB in Chris Sale.

My one pushback on John Perotto’s recent prediction would be that the Braves don’t actually need a starter as much as fans/analysts/insiders think.

The Braves received solid efforts from their starters all season and were still able to win the NL East with arms like Grant Holmes, Bryce Elder, Martin Perez, and Tyler Mahle.

I mean, think about it: the Phillies, with Christopher Sanchez, Zack Wheeler, and Jesus Luzardo, weren’t really close to winning the division with a ‘much-better’ rotation.

Even in the MLB playoffs, Atlanta didn’t get eliminated because of its pitching, which had been very solid all season.

So, Braves fans, let me know in the comments if you would like to sign Kevin Gausman this offseason, and what would you offer him from a contract perspective?