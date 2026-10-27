Ex-St. Louis Cardinals Player Suddenly Released by Astros

Per multiple reports, the Houston Astros are releasing outfielder Nelson Velazquez.

Velazquez, 27, is set to pursue other baseball opportunities in Asia.

He briefly played for the St. Louis Cardinals this season, and following his DFA by the organization, the Astros claimed him off waivers.

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Former Cardinals Player Released by Astros

MLBTR.com’s Charlie Wright wrote (on 10/27):

“The 27-year-old Velazquez opened the 2026 campaign in the Cardinals system. He had his contract selected in late May. Velazquez compiled a .722 OPS across 34 games in St. Louis. He showed solid power but also struck out more than 30% of the time. The Cardinals designated Velazquez for assignment in early August. Houston added him via waiver claim. Velazquez went 3-for-27 with 13 strikeouts in his brief time as an Astro. Two of his three hits were home runs. Houston DFAed Velazquez after a week and a half on the roster. He cleared waivers and elected free agency, then re-upped with the organization on a minor league deal.”

With the Cardinals, Velazquez also batted .216 with four home runs and 12 RBI over 74 at-bats with the club.

Despite striking out at a very high rate, Velazquez has actually put up decent power numbers over parts of four MLB seasons.

He made his MLB debut in 2022 with the Chicago Cubs, and has also had a brief stint with the Kansas City Royals in his career thus far.

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Taking a Quick Look at Velazquez’s MLB Career

Across parts of four seasons, Nelson Velazquez has recorded 728 plate appearances.

Over 653 at-bats, he’s batted .208 with 37 home runs, 105 RBI, and 215 strikeouts.

He’s also added 25 doubles, 136 hits, and a lifetime bWAR of -0.4 over 246 total games played.

It will be interesting to see how his future opportunities in Asia impact his professional baseball career, and if perhaps he decides to return to America for another shot in MLB.