Toronto Blue Jays Announce Charles McAdoo Decision During Red Sox Series

The Toronto Blue Jays head into Game 2 of their four-game series against the Boston Red Sox with a chip on their shoulders. They want to make the MLB Playoffs, and winning another game against their AL East rival would help them a ton. Additionally, Blue Jays news regarding Charles McAdoo, Kazuma Okamoto, and Nathan Lukes may help them achieve that goal.

Prior to Tuesday night’s game, the Blue Jays also announced a few roster moves. Chase Lee was recalled from Triple-A while Jameson Taillon was put on the 15-day IL.

Not to mention that Trey Yesavage has had surgery and his status is considered week-to-week.

Toronto has had a run of good baseball against the Chicago Cubs, Philadelphia Phillies, Houston Astros, and St. Louis Cardinals. However, the Blue Jays still linger behind the Tampa Bay Rays, New York Yankees, Baltimore Orioles, and Red Sox in the AL East.

Tuesday night’s game begins at 7:07 PM Eastern Time.

Toronto Blue Jays News: Charles McAdoo Bumped, Kazuma Okamoto Late Scratch, & Nathan Lukes In

There are a couple of changes for McAdoo for Game 2.

For starters, McAdoo will be batting leadoff, even though he was seventh for Monday night’s game. Second, he will move over to LF, with Kazuma Okamoto coming back into the lineup (and third base).

This was initially going to be the case, but then Okamoto was a late scratch again because of a left knee contusion. McAdoo will stay at third base with Brett Bateman moving to Center Field.

Nathan Lukes will come back into the lineup and play in right field.

McAdoo is a 24-year-old player who has only played infield with the Blue Jays this year.

However, one keen journalist observed that this second change might occur, just based on the formation at warm-ups.

The Athletic’s Mitch Bannon revealed the details earlier on Tuesday.

“Charles McAdoo is currently taking reps in LF pregame,” the post written on August 11th says. “He played 6 games in the outfield in AAA this year, and Schneider mentioned it as an option for the #BlueJays. It’s a way to get more righty bats into the lineup. Vladdy 1B, Springer DH, Okamoto 3B, McAdoo OF, Ernie 2B, etc.”

In nine games, McAdoo has five hits, two home runs, and four RBIs. He also owns a .185 batting average.

Toronto Blue Jays Lineup Versus Boston Red Sox For Game 2

Here is the full lineup for the Blue Jays that they announced for Game 2:

Starting Pitcher: Dylan Cease.

The Red Sox have yet to announce their lineup for Game 2.

John Schneider Leading With the Hot Hand

To say that McAdoo’s bat is hot might be the understatement of the week.

Sportsnet Stats has compiled McAdoo’s stats from the last seven games, and it’s quite impressive what he’s been able to accomplish.

“Charles McAdoo Last 7 Games Between AAA & MLB: 14 Hits 5 HR 14 RBI .467 AVG,” the social media post reveals.

Before his call-up on Monday, McAdoo was announced as the Player of the Week in Triple-A.

Calling up new players is a great way to inject life into a team. McAdoo and Simeon Woods Richardson are clear examples of that.