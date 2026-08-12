Toronto Blue Jays New $2.4M Arm Seeks MLB Debut as Trey Yesavage Hope Dims

The Toronto Blue Jays have increased their MLB Playoff chances following a 5-3 victory over the Boston Red Sox on Wednesday night. During this series, there is some news regarding Cole Carlon and Trey Yesavage.

Prior to Game 3 against the Red Sox, the Blue Jays claimed Paul Sewald off waivers. He was DFA’d by the Arizona Diamondbacks. The 36-year-old hurler has been utilized in high-leverage roles as shown by the 24 saves in 27 opportunities this year.

At the time of this writing, the Blue Jays’ 2027 rotation will feature some combination of Jose Soriano, Dylan Cease, Yesavage, and a cast of hopefuls.

But if Carlon gets his way, he will be there too.

Toronto Blue Jays News: $2.4 Million Arm Eyeing 2027 Rotation

Carlon was the 39th overall selection by the Blue Jays during the 2026 MLB draft.

The organization signed the 21-year-old to the tune of a $2.4 million contract. They also signed Will Brick for $2.5 million.

However, according to Shi Davidi of Sportsnet, Carlon has big goals.

“But ultimately my goal is to become a big-leaguer as fast as possible, so whatever the organization needs,” Carlon said via Sportsnet.

Carlon has a pitching style that is sure to win over the hearts and minds of Blue Jays fans everywhere.

“I would say that I’m relentless,” Carlon revealed. “I’m going to go out there, and I’m going to compete. I’m going to try to get to two strikes as soon as I can and try to get as many outs as possible in any way that I can.”

“I really just love to go out there, compete, and go right after guys with my stuff.”

Cole Carlon’s Draft Year

Carlon played NCAA baseball in 2026.

The 6-foot-5, 230-pound hurler collected 133 strikeouts in 83.2 innings. Carlon recorded a 5-2 win-loss record across 16 starts.

Carlon finished the year with a 3.87 ERA.

The towering hurler is now the third-best prospect in the Blue Jays system, according to Baseball America.

“After averaging 94 mph as a reliever in 2025, Carlon added even more power to his fastball in 2026,” the outlet reports. “He now sits around 96 mph and touches 100-101. His fastball is a clear plus offering on power alone, but Carlon doesn’t use it as his primary offering. Instead, he pitches off a power slider in the upper 80s that is one of the best breaking balls in the class.”

“He threw the pitch more than half the time this spring and still managed to generate a 56% miss rate.”

The Latest on Trey Yesavage

On August 11th, MLB insider Keegan Matheson offered an update on the situation with Yesavage.

“News: Trey Yesavage had surgery to repair his left meniscus. The Blue Jays are not ruling him out for the year, and will evaluate him over the next few weeks. It will obviously depend on how competitive they are down the stretch, too,” Matheson wrote in a social media post.

On August 5th, the Blue Jays placed Yesavage on the 15-day IL. Yesavage is considered week-to-week following his surgery.

The 23-year-old has started 18 games this year. Yesavage has a 5-5 record, a 3.65 ERA, and a 1.14 WHIP to go along with 91 strikeouts in 93.2 innings.

Many fans are concerned about Yesavage needing surgery for his meniscus injury. While that is a reasonable concern, anything can happen.