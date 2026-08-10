Toronto Blue Jays Demote 2 Players Before Red Sox Series

The Toronto Blue Jays will begin a four-game series against the Boston Red Sox at Rogers Centre at 7:07 p.m. EDT on Monday.

Ahead of Monday’s matchup with Boston, Toronto announced it had optioned two players to Triple-A Buffalo.

Toronto Blue Jays Option 2 Players To Triple-A Before Red Sox Series

The Blue Jays have optioned utilityman Davis Schneider and right-hander Lazaro Estrada to Triple-A Buffalo, the team announced.

Toronto also selected the contract of right-hander Simeon Woods Richardson and recalled infielder Charles McAdoo. Additionally, the team designated catcher Willie Maclver for assignment.

The Blue Jays wrote on X:

ROSTER MOVES:

RHP Simeon Woods Richardson selected to the Major League roster and will be active tonight

INF Charles McAdoo recalled from Triple-A and will be active tonight

RHP Lazaro Estrada and UTIL Davis Schneider optioned to Triple-A

C Willie MacIver designated for assignment

Looking at Davis Schneider

Schneider has had a rough season, slashing just .142/.295/.274 with three home runs and 12 RBI in 140 plate appearances across 61 games.

Last year, Schneider posted 1.3 bWAR and a strong .797 OPS in 82 games. He posted a .733 OPS in 24 plate appearances during the 2025 postseason.

Looking at Lazaro Estrada

Estrada has posted a 4.50 ERA with a 1.25 WHIP and eight strikeouts in 12 innings across seven games this season.

Estrada made just two big-league appearances last year, allowing seven earned runs over 7 1/3 innings.