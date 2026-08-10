Toronto Blue Jays Demote 2 Players Before Red Sox Series

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 29: Manager John Schneider #14 of the Toronto Blue Jays looks on before game five of the 2025 World Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium on October 29, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Luke Hales/Getty Images)
Ahead of Monday’s matchup with Boston, Toronto announced it had optioned two players to Triple-A Buffalo.
Toronto Blue Jays Option 2 Players To Triple-A Before Red Sox Series
GettyBOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS – JUNE 16: Davis Schneider #36 of the Toronto Blue Jays jogs the bases after hitting a solo home run in the fifth inning against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park on June 16, 2026 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Jaiden Tripi/Getty Images)
The Blue Jays have optioned utilityman Davis Schneider and right-hander Lazaro Estrada to Triple-A Buffalo, the team announced.
Toronto also selected the contract of right-hander Simeon Woods Richardson and recalled infielder Charles McAdoo. Additionally, the team designated catcher Willie Maclver for assignment.
GettyLOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 29: Davis Schneider #36 of the Toronto Blue Jays rounds the bases after hitting a home run against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the first inning in game five of the 2025 World Series at Dodger Stadium on October 29, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)
Schneider has had a rough season, slashing just .142/.295/.274 with three home runs and 12 RBI in 140 plate appearances across 61 games.
Last year, Schneider posted 1.3 bWAR and a strong .797 OPS in 82 games. He posted a .733 OPS in 24 plate appearances during the 2025 postseason.
Looking at Lazaro Estrada
GettyPHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – AUGUST 7: Lazaro Estrada #60 of the Toronto Blue Jays throws a pitch in the sixth inning during a game against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park on August 7, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The Blue Jays won 5-4. (Photo by Hunter Martin/Getty Images)
Estrada has posted a 4.50 ERA with a 1.25 WHIP and eight strikeouts in 12 innings across seven games this season.
Estrada made just two big-league appearances last year, allowing seven earned runs over 7 1/3 innings.
Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse
Toronto Blue Jays Demote 2 Players Before Red Sox Series